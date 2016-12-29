News By Tag
NIGHT OF SHORTS Illuminates Messy Humanity in Better Half
"It was then we found how well we work together and how easily our voices meld together. Getting the opportunity to work with her again on this project has been a dream," said Passarella.
The point of departure for Better Half was "create." The playwrights chose to take a figurative approach to the term. In the beginning, they were influenced by spoken word poetry and the song, Me and the Moon. The main inspiration for Better Half was an impulse to give a voice to families struggling with mental health issues.
They say,
"Home is a place where your heart is"
So back to the road where it started
Whether it's wrong or it's right If you ever wonder, then
I'll be back on the street where I met you
Drawing the stars like we used to
I wish I was holding you tight
But it's me and the moon tonight.
– Shane Filan, Me and the Moon
Tully said, "I'm so excited to see it come to life. The director, Christina Maxwell, is so wonderful and she really cares about the story. The actors she cast are some of my favorite to watch. As a writer, I couldn't ask for a better group to bring my work to life for the first time."
Passarella chimed in, "Absolutely. Just seeing it fully come together with this talented group of artists is unbelievably exciting, and surreal."
The duo hope Better Half makes people stop and think. Mental health isn't a black and white issue. Life isn't black and white. Life is messy, relationships are messy, and people are messy. Sometimes there are things going on within a person that not everyone can and will understand. And that's okay.
Better Half
by Jessie Tully & Mia Passarella
directed by Christina Maxwell
with:
Lacey - Samantha-Elise Tennant
Cecilia - Marina Sharpe
Charlie - Cliff Williams
Dylan - Micah Jondel DeShazer
Night of Shorts contains material unsuitable for children.
Brelby partners with downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Night of Shorts performs at 7:30pm January 6-7, 13-14 and at 2pm January 8.
Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at http://www.brelby.com/
Cassandra Symonds
***@universalaccessproductions.org
