NIGHT OF SHORTS Illuminates Messy Humanity in Better Half

-- The original short play,Half is a duet project by playwrights Jessie Tully and Mia Passarella. The two were part of the Brelby writer's circle project that created the wildly successful 2016 offering,"It was then we found how well we work together and how easily our voices meld together. Getting the opportunity to work with her again on this project has been a dream," said Passarella.The point of departure forwas "create." The playwrights chose to take a figurative approach to the term. In the beginning, they were influenced by spoken word poetry and the song,. The main inspiration forwas an impulse to give a voice to families struggling with mental health issues.They say,"Home is a place where your heart is"So back to the road where it startedWhether it's wrong or it's right If you ever wonder, thenI'll be back on the street where I met youDrawing the stars like we used toI wish I was holding you tightBut it's me and the moon tonight.Shane Filan,Tully said, "I'm so excited to see it come to life. The director, Christina Maxwell, is so wonderful and she really cares about the story. The actors she cast are some of my favorite to watch. As a writer, I couldn't ask for a better group to bring my work to life for the first time."Passarella chimed in, "Absolutely. Just seeing it fully come together with this talented group of artists is unbelievably exciting, and surreal."The duo hopemakes people stop and think. Mental health isn't a black and white issue. Life isn't black and white. Life is messy, relationships are messy, and people are messy. Sometimes there are things going on within a person that not everyone can and will understand. And that's okay.by Jessie Tully & Mia Passarelladirected by Christina Maxwellwith:Lacey - Samantha-Elise TennantCecilia - Marina SharpeCharlie - Cliff WilliamsDylan - Micah Jondel DeShazerBrelby partners with downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.performs at 7:30pm January 6-7, 13-14 and at 2pm January 8.Tickets are available by visiting the official web site at http://www.brelby.com/ tickets . General admission is $15 per performance. Admission to Night of Shorts is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription: http://www.brelby.com/ showgo . The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301.