Triangle Real Estate Group Hosts Inter-Faith Shuttle Food Drive

-- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh area, hosted an Inter-Faith Shuttle Food Drive during the months of November and December to help collect can food items for those in need. "We, Triangle Real Estate Group, loves giving back to the community and helping anyway we can. Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is such a great organization and we were happy to help," said marketing manager, Leah Soares.Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.