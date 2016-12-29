News By Tag
New Book Shows You How to Get In Shape Proven Self Discipline Techniques for a Healthier Lifestyle
Learn groundbreaking methods to: Keep yourself motivated to lose weight, retrain your thought patterns to get results, gain inner peace through meditation and improve your overall health and lifestyle.
She shares proven self-discipline techniques for a healthier lifestyle including: meditation, changing your diet, balancing your life, keeping healthy habits and the power of positive thinking.
This system is proven, clear-cut and compelling. Get ready to embark on this life-changing journey and discover empowering techniques to get the body you want and attract positive circumstances, events, and people into your life. Once you learn how to align your mind, body and soul to vibrate at higher energy frequency levels you can essentially change anything in your life.
Experience more joy as you learn to create the lifestyle you want while getting fit, feeling good and finding balance and inner peace.
About the Author Georgia Woodbine - Sparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her strategies for success. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation. She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News. She has authored several books, including: How To Make Big Bucks Without Selling Your Soul, Jewels of Inspiration and Reflections, How To Choose Your Career Path, How to Attract the Right Man into Your Life, Minute of Motivation, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including: Make it Happen, Live By Your Design and How to Write the Book Inside You. She developed a curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention.
For information about her next book signing, review copies, or interviews please contact PA Public Relations Company at 347.475.7158 or email us at gwoodbine@yahoo.com Visit www.georgiawoodbine.com
Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
