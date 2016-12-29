 
News By Tag
* Health Guru, Georgia Woodbine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


New Book Shows You How to Get In Shape Proven Self Discipline Techniques for a Healthier Lifestyle

Learn groundbreaking methods to: Keep yourself motivated to lose weight, retrain your thought patterns to get results, gain inner peace through meditation and improve your overall health and lifestyle.
 
 
Book Total BS Body & Soul
Book Total BS Body & Soul
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Health Guru, Georgia Woodbine

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Manhattan - New York - US

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Westchester, NY – It's finally here!  the book that will help you get in the best shape of your life: Total B.S (Body & Soul) In this book, Georgia Woodbine delivers a refreshing approach on basic principles to improve your overall quality of life.

She shares proven self-discipline techniques for a healthier lifestyle including: meditation, changing your diet, balancing your life, keeping healthy habits and the power of positive thinking.

This system is proven, clear-cut and compelling. Get ready to embark on this life-changing journey and discover empowering techniques to get the body you want and attract positive circumstances, events, and people into your life. Once you learn how to align your mind, body and soul to vibrate at higher energy frequency levels you can essentially change anything in your life.

Experience more joy as you learn to create the lifestyle you want while getting fit, feeling good and finding balance and inner peace.  Learn groundbreaking methods to: Keep yourself motivated to lose weight, retrain your thought patterns to get results, gain inner peace through meditation and improve your overall health and lifestyle.

About the Author Georgia Woodbine - Sparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her strategies for success. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation.  She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News. She has authored several books, including: How To Make Big Bucks Without Selling Your Soul, Jewels of Inspiration and Reflections, How To Choose Your Career Path, How to Attract the Right Man into Your Life, Minute of Motivation, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including: Make it Happen, Live By Your Design and How to Write the Book Inside You. She developed a curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention.

For information about her next book signing, review copies, or interviews please contact PA Public Relations Company at 347.475.7158 or email us at gwoodbine@yahoo.com  Visit www.georgiawoodbine.com

Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Health Guru, Georgia Woodbine
Industry:Books
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PA Public Relations Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share