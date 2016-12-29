 
New Pediatric Practice Opening in Las Vegas, NV

Helping to meet the need of a growing population, Sunrise Pediatrics will open its third location on Smoke Ranch Rd. in Las Vegas to better serve the children of Las Vegas and surrounding areas.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunrise Pediatrics of Las Vegas will open their third location on Smoke Ranch Rd. in Las Vegas.  The new practice will open on March 1, 2017 and is starting to schedule appointments for patients. This pediatric practice is filling a need for childcare in this part of Las Vegas.

After serving the Las Vegas community for over 15 years as a pediatrician and owner of Sunrise Pediatrics, Dr. Sanjay Kandoth has decided to open a third pediatric practice at 7200 Smoke Ranch Rd. Ste. 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128.  This decision was made after careful analysis of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas to determine where better access to  pediatric care was needed.  Dr. Kandoth currently sees patients at the majority of Las Vegas's Hospitals and recognized this need from direct interaction with patients and their families.  Dr. Kandoth has been consistently voted one of the Top Doctors in Las Vegas and wants to ensure all children get the medical care they need.  Along with his caring, qualified staff of providers, he feels this is an opportunity to make a difference in the Las Vegas community.

The new pediatric practice will be opening on March 1, 2017, and they are starting to schedule appointments now to assist with the demand.  Parents can visit Sunrise Pediatrics website http://sunrisepediatricslasvegas.com/ or to schedule an appointment or find out more information, call 702-820-5437.  If your child cannot wait until March 1st for an appointment, Sunrise Pediatrics has two other locations to serve your needs.  3061 S. Maryland Parkway #101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 and 7875 S. Rainbow Blvd. #102, Las Vegas, NV 89139.  Parents can alway have their children seen at one of the current locations and transfer to the new Smoke Ranch location once it has been opened.

Contact
Consolidated MD, Inc.
Don Stelmaszek
***@consolidatedmd.com
End
Source:Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas
Email:***@consolidatedmd.com Email Verified
