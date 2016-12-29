News By Tag
New Pediatric Practice Opening in Las Vegas, NV
Helping to meet the need of a growing population, Sunrise Pediatrics will open its third location on Smoke Ranch Rd. in Las Vegas to better serve the children of Las Vegas and surrounding areas.
After serving the Las Vegas community for over 15 years as a pediatrician and owner of Sunrise Pediatrics, Dr. Sanjay Kandoth has decided to open a third pediatric practice at 7200 Smoke Ranch Rd. Ste. 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128. This decision was made after careful analysis of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas to determine where better access to pediatric care was needed. Dr. Kandoth currently sees patients at the majority of Las Vegas's Hospitals and recognized this need from direct interaction with patients and their families. Dr. Kandoth has been consistently voted one of the Top Doctors in Las Vegas and wants to ensure all children get the medical care they need. Along with his caring, qualified staff of providers, he feels this is an opportunity to make a difference in the Las Vegas community.
The new pediatric practice will be opening on March 1, 2017, and they are starting to schedule appointments now to assist with the demand. Parents can visit Sunrise Pediatrics website http://sunrisepediatricslasvegas.com/
Consolidated MD, Inc.
Don Stelmaszek
***@consolidatedmd.com
