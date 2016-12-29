Riva Fort Lauderdale Penthouse Spotlight

 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- One-Level Flow-Through Residence

Riva's spacious and open single-floor penthouse design allows panoramic unobstructed views from both terraces. To the east, over the river and parks, lies the blue horizon of the Atlantic Ocean. To the west, are the endless sunset skies that turn to a curtain of twinkling city lights as night falls.

Penthouse 1606

3 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 1 Den/Study

Includes Boat Slip and private Two-Car Garage

A.C. Living area: 4,520 sq. ft.

Terraces: 1,162 sq. ft.

Total area: 5,682 sq. ft.

Priced at $3,450,000

Riva's Unmatched Amenities

Borghese-themed spa with an outdoor plunge pool and a yoga lawn

Fitness center for cardio, aerobics, pilates and yoga with water views

65-foot lap pool and sundeck

Two-story lounge with sunset terrace

Wine cellar with tasting room

Unique private dinner area – Cucina

Guest cabanas

Private water taxi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6ZfK4WRT7s



Deposit Schedule

15% at Contract Signing

20% due 60 days after Contract Signing

Remaining 65% at Closing

Completion Summer 2017

For more information on Miami and Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate, waterfront homes and new oceanfront and dry lot developments please contact us at 305.310.9305. We have access to the complete inventory and best on and off market deals. ONE Sotheby's Iternational has been an indisputable leader in the luxury market in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We exclusively represent that largest developemnts such as Brickell City Centre, Metropica, Turnberry Ocean Club, ONE Thousand Museum, Riva Fort Lauderdale and so much more. Please visit our website for newest projects and complete inventory.

http://www.ykrealestate.com/
