Riva Fort Lauderdale Penthouse Spotlight
Riva's spacious and open single-floor penthouse design allows panoramic unobstructed views from both terraces. To the east, over the river and parks, lies the blue horizon of the Atlantic Ocean. To the west, are the endless sunset skies that turn to a curtain of twinkling city lights as night falls.
Penthouse 1606
3 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 1 Den/Study
Includes Boat Slip and private Two-Car Garage
A.C. Living area: 4,520 sq. ft.
Terraces: 1,162 sq. ft.
Total area: 5,682 sq. ft.
Priced at $3,450,000
Riva's Unmatched Amenities
Borghese-themed spa with an outdoor plunge pool and a yoga lawn
Fitness center for cardio, aerobics, pilates and yoga with water views
65-foot lap pool and sundeck
Two-story lounge with sunset terrace
Wine cellar with tasting room
Unique private dinner area – Cucina
Guest cabanas
Private water taxi
Deposit Schedule
15% at Contract Signing
20% due 60 days after Contract Signing
Remaining 65% at Closing
Completion Summer 2017
For more information on Miami and Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate, waterfront homes and new oceanfront and dry lot developments please contact us at 305.310.9305. We have access to the complete inventory and best on and off market deals. ONE Sotheby's Iternational has been an indisputable leader in the luxury market in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We exclusively represent that largest developemnts such as Brickell City Centre, Metropica, Turnberry Ocean Club, ONE Thousand Museum, Riva Fort Lauderdale and so much more. Please visit our website for newest projects and complete inventory.
