Riva Fort Lauderdale Penthouse Spotlight

Riva

--Riva's spacious and open single-floor penthouse design allows panoramic unobstructed views from both terraces. To the east, over the river and parks, lies the blue horizon of the Atlantic Ocean. To the west, are the endless sunset skies that turn to a curtain of twinkling city lights as night falls.3 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 1 Den/StudyIncludes Boat Slip and private Two-Car GarageA.C. Living area: 4,520 sq. ft.Terraces: 1,162 sq. ft.Total area: 5,682 sq. ft.Priced at $3,450,000Borghese-themed spa with an outdoor plunge pool and a yoga lawnFitness center for cardio, aerobics, pilates and yoga with water views65-foot lap pool and sundeckTwo-story lounge with sunset terraceWine cellar with tasting roomUnique private dinner area – CucinaGuest cabanasPrivate water taxi15% at Contract Signing20% due 60 days after Contract SigningRemaining 65% at ClosingFor more information on Miami and Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate, waterfront homes and new oceanfront and dry lot developments please contact us at 305.310.9305. We have access to the complete inventory and best on and off market deals. ONE Sotheby's Iternational has been an indisputable leader in the luxury market in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. We exclusively represent that largest developemnts such as Brickell City Centre, Metropica, Turnberry Ocean Club, ONE Thousand Museum, Riva Fort Lauderdale and so much more. Please visit our website for newest projects and complete inventory.