 
News By Tag
* Wall Mounted Electric Fires
* Modern Electric Fires
* Electric Fires
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


50inch Wide Premium Wall Mounted Electric Fires Up For Sale At 50Percent Discounts

A leading wall mounted electric fire store has announced incredible discounts for their new lineup of premium electric fires.
 
 
www.wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk
www.wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wall Mounted Electric Fires
Modern Electric Fires
Electric Fires

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
London City - London, Greater - UK

Subject:
Events

LONDON - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Wall Mounted Electric Fire Store, an electric fire major in the UK, has lined up a new range of large 128cm width premium electric fires and is offering them at half of their original prices. This is a great opportunity now to replace old, traditional fireplaces and bring home all new, modern electric fires this festive season.

Besides adding a huge amount of style to a large room, it can even keep it warm. Interesting feature of this electric fire is when room temperature goes to be felt overheated, its safety thermal device will automatically have the power cut off.

All the more, LED side lights emit their different colour of lights as their users intend them to do, making the room ambient attractive and beautiful. So, having them installed in a room is like improving beauty of a room ambient.

Unlike harmful emissions of a wood fire, they don't give out combustibles, harmful gases. This is why modern electric fires of any size are more desirable in this current atmospheric set. "You don't have to endure bad air inside your room and suffer from dangerous air-borne diseases. This is sure modern electric fires cause no harm and are especially designed to fit contemporary room settings," explained an executive of Wall Mounted Electric Fires Store, www.wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk

About the company:

For over 5 years into this business and being a pioneer in the field of creating innovative product designs, Wall Mounted Electric Fire Store (WallMounted-ElectricFires.co.uk) is a popular shopping destination. It showcases hundreds of electric fire varieties, offers incredible price discounts on its products and combines free delivery of their customers' orders, while guaranteeing 100% product quality. All modern electric fires are available on this fire store.

Contact Details:

Website: https://www.wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk/

Phone Number: 01782730363

Email: info@wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk

Contact
Wall Mounted Electric Firestore
***@wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk
End
Source:Wall Mounted Electric Firestore
Email:***@wallmounted-electricfires.co.uk
Tags:Wall Mounted Electric Fires, Modern Electric Fires, Electric Fires
Industry:Electronics
Location:London City - London, Greater - United Kingdom
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Citytech Software Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share