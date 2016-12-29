Country(s)
Shamrock Financial Wins National Brightest and Best Award for the Third Consecutive Year
Handed out by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For™ competition acknowledges those businesses across the country that display their devotion to excellence in both their human resource principles and employee betterment programs. Candidates were evaluated in categories such as work-life balance, communication, employee education, diversity, recognition of excellence, resource retention, and more.
As in its earlier contests, the recipients of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For™ 2016 awards were measured using two metrics: an Employee Engagement survey about attitudes and observations in the workplace, and a Human Resources survey to gauge how well the organizational guidelines match the experience of their employees.
Shamrock Financial promotes and encourages training for everyone associated with their New England business. For example, they offer education for their employees through multiple streams, including training, webinars, and workshops on a variety of current and necessary topics. Next, their referral partners and real estate agents can access seminars and other types of information to ensure that they can use material for comprehensive learning whether for sales, marketing, or local New England economics. Finally, through emails, text, or phone calls, clients are kept aware about every step involved in the home buying process. They are urged to take advantage of the on-demand learning, including videos, blog posts, and e-Books, that they can find on Shamrock Financial's intuitive web site.
Shalimar Albanese, Director of Marketing & Client Delight, proclaimed, "Once again, we are thrilled that our business not only was selected as a winner for this amazing award, but this is the third time in a row that it happened. We believe in offering service, value, and expertise for every one of our clients across New England, and we are ecstatic that the efforts by our wonderful employees have been recognized."
Established in 1996, the NABR aims to develop and maintain a cooperative and collaborative workplace where businesses and its leaders learn and then apply best practices, current trends, and other crucial details that benefit both the business and its employees.
You can read the complete list of award winners for the Brightest and Best Companies to Work For 2016 from their web site.
About Shamrock Financial
Shamrock Financial Corp. is a privately owned mortgage lender with corporate headquarters in Rumford, RI. We take the client experience and having fun very seriously. Learn more about our culture here: http://careers.shamrockfinancial.com/
Contact
Shalimar Albanese
Shamrock Financial Corporation
***@shamrockfinancial.com
