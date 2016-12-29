News By Tag
Statement by H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee
On the 11th accession anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai
As we celebrate the 11th accession anniversary, an occasion that has long been associated with national, cultural, humanitarian, and development achievements, we extend our sincere commendation, appreciation, and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who, through his insightful vision and wise leadership, continues to lead us towards wider horizons of excellence in the development of sound and effective legal opinions which create a distinct legal environment that guarantees justice and equality. As Dubai is taking its first steps toward a new era of cultural achievements, the SLC renews its pledge of allegiance and loyalty to our wise leadership, confirming our commitment to move forward in our unwavering efforts to strengthen the legal system and develop the legislative process in line with the overall development requirements and in accordance with the ambitious aspirations to make Dubai 'Number One' in the world."
