Statement by H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee

On the 11th accession anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

-- The 4th of January concludes a series of extraordinary achievements, and witnesses the launch of a new era of progress under the wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who redefined the principles of ambition, excellence and wisdom through his leading achievements and pioneering vision since he took over the reins of the government ten years ago. This has instilled in us the spirit of courage, strong will, and relentless determination, in our pursuit of excellence, which has no finish line. The SLC is proud to proceed with its ambitious plans to create an integrated legislative system that supports the sustainable development plans of Dubai under the rule of a great leader who aims to ensure a future of security, justice, sustainability, and prosperity, based on a well-established culture. This is summed up in the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: "There is no alternative for us but be leaders, and the word 'impossible' is not in our vocabulary in the UAE."As we celebrate the 11th accession anniversary, an occasion that has long been associated with national, cultural, humanitarian, and development achievements, we extend our sincere commendation, appreciation, and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who, through his insightful vision and wise leadership, continues to lead us towards wider horizons of excellence in the development of sound and effective legal opinions which create a distinct legal environment that guarantees justice and equality. As Dubai is taking its first steps toward a new era of cultural achievements, the SLC renews its pledge of allegiance and loyalty to our wise leadership, confirming our commitment to move forward in our unwavering efforts to strengthen the legal system and develop the legislative process in line with the overall development requirements and in accordance with the ambitious aspirations to make Dubai 'Number One' in the world."