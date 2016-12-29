How to change Apple Safari Language- Isupportnumber

Many times, users reported to face problem when Apple Safari language settings setup on their MAC

Then here watch simple steps how the user can do it easily. Please follow the below steps.1. First, of all, open the"System Preferences"on your MAC from the bottom side of "Apple" menu.2. Then go to "Personal heading" and then hit on "Language & Text" option.3. Next, you will view a list of languages, where mentioned or displayed "English" option.4. Click on a language and drag it up or down in order to change the preferred languages.5. When you finished the setting, then close the "System Preference" window6. Then hit on "Apple" Logo and then sign out from MAC.7. Now you can sign into your MAC with the new language.