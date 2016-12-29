News By Tag
Versasec Expands Operations; Opens Dubai Office; Increases Sales and Employee Roster
Smart Card Management Systems Company Addresses Growing Global Need for Identity and Access Management Security Solutions
The new office is an important element in the security-focused company's growing global presence, which included the opening of an office in Menlo Park, California, in 2016. As part of its Dubai office news, Versasec also announced its partnership with GRC3D, a systems integrator based in the United Arab Emirates that focuses on identity and access management (IAM).
In 2016, Versasec recorded a 65.2 percent increase over its 2015 sales. During 2016, Versasec also grew its full-time staff by 36 percent, and increased by 22 percent its global customer reach. Today, Versasec boasts customers in North and South America, Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa.
"All companies today face cyber threats, and it's not a nine-to-five problem," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec's CEO. "By augmenting our existing offices with new offices on the West Coast and Dubai, we can better service our customers both with a local presence and by having offices around the globe that are available to our customers in real time around the clock."
Mohamed Amine Elalami will take the helm in the Dubai office, handling sales and pre-sales duties and servicing Versasec's resellers and distributors in the region. He reports to William Houry, Versasec's Vice President of Sales, who is located in France.
Mr. Elalami comes to Versasec with a strong technology background, having earned his Master's degree in computer systems and networks from the Kharkov National University of Radio-Electronics in Ukraine, where he also earned a degree in computer engineering. He also studied information and communication systems security at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden.
Prior to joining Versasec, Mr. Elalami worked as a transaction security advisor and test analyst at Underwriter Laboratories Transaction Security in Dubai. Prior to that he was a technical support engineer for BlackBerry devices at Emitac Mobile Solutions, also in Dubai. Mr. Elalami speak Arabic, English, French and Russian.
About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.
Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Menlo Park, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive reseller network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
