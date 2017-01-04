Teammate Markus - Prices (Album)

Arizona Rapper Ups the Ante on Debut Full Length LP, 'Prices'

Teammate Markus - Prices

End

--After releasing several noteable projects over the past few years,shares his most impressive and remarkably produced effort to date with. It serves as the rising Tempe, Ariz. rapper's full-length debut and, fittingly, captures everything you'd want from an artist in his first proper showing.That being said, Markus' previous releases allowed for growth and maturation, because while still young, there's a weight to the emcee's words throughout this record. And you hear it right from the jump with "We Out Here," a magnetic and energetic opening cut that he's been playing live recently to the joy of his crowds."It really sets the tone for the whole record," Markus says of "We Out Here," while adding that other personalstandouts include "About You" and "Cup of Tea." The former is a surprising slab of funk, fueled by Markus' fun vocals and producer Harry Mars' bright instrumentation. "Cup of Tea," which received the video treatment, is also fun, but in more of a stunt-on-your-haters type of way.Mars' stunning production is the lush canvas for the entirety of, and that becomes evident with each track that plays on the album. He and Markus are a natural duo—they also play together in the band Without Feeling Weird—and like-minded studio rats. That, too, is evident when you hear a cut like "Drunk As Me," which boasts thoughtful production from Mars and world-weary wisdom from Markus."My goal for this record is to really make a statement," Markus says of. "I want people to know that in our little corner of the valley we are making music at a seriously high level, and I want people to feel as proud of it as I do."One listen toand it's safe to say they'll feel that pride, and then some.is now available for pre-order via Amazon and is due out next Friday, Jan. 13th through all major digital retailers and streaming platforms!01. We Out Here02. One Hundred and 103. Drunk as Me04. Pretty Neat05. Med Card06. About You07. Price (feat. Cam Meekins)08. Celebration09. Cup of Tea10. Promises11. Impressive12. Simple13. In My Soul