News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ourshopee Midnight Sale Up To 80%discounts
OurShopee.com recently announced new campaign it's called MIDNIGHT SALE this offer is available only mid night with 80% Discounts on some selected but popular products
One talking about Online Shopping in UAE and not talking about OurShopee.com is not possible as Ourshopeeis one of the emerging online shopping website, highly trusted by the people of UAE. It offers the customers a wide range of products with a 24/7 pro-active customer service.
Ourshopee.com has 100000+ products on their website due to which Ourshopee gets daily 500 to 1000 orders. They give benefits to their customers through flash sales, Deal of the day, Discounts &offer which make them even more famous.
OurShopee.com recently announced new campaign it's called MIDNIGHT SALE this offer is available only mid night with 50% Discounts on some selected but popular products.
With 0% complaint till now and 100% customer satisfaction this Sale is becoming a hot topic among the online buyers.
With the growing success in the UAE market Ourshopee now plans to expand in one of the most competitive ecommerce market i.e. India & Qatar as announced by MrJamsheerThanalot Business Development Manager of Ourshopee.
He even quoted that Ourshopeehas a certain reputation in the market that they have built over the years in UAE. The team at ourshopeeensures the quality product is delivered to the client every time within a set time frame.They have even started on time delivery in Oman and wish to do the same in India & Qatar.
Ourshopee is one of the exceptionally rising internet shopping sites, exceedingly trusted by the general population of UAE. It offers the clients an extensive variety of products and in short run it has reached to the top in UAE when it comes to ecommerce sites, thanks to its brilliant marketing strategies and dedicated team. Now with the announcement of starting business in India & Qatar in 2017 will bring joy to the people who know them. Also the company aims to dominate these markets like they have done in UAE.
OurShopee.com offers products in various categories including mobile phone and accessories, PCs and laptops, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, men's and women's clothing and accessories, health and beauty products, tablets and cameras, baby products and toys and sports and entertainment goods. Besides new deals every day, they are also offering heavy discounts on mobile phones, laptops and accessories with up to 70% in each category.
Ourshopee.com is a trusted online shopping website in UAE and is the leading e-shopping website with a wide range of customers. OurShopee.com deals in 100% genuine and authentic products and aims at 100% customer satisfaction with a 24/7 customer care service.
So what is holding you back? Simply go ahead and purchase all that you need at the finest costs from this driving online e-shopping site. For more details visit the official site of Ourshopee here www.ourshopee.com
Media Contact
OURSHOPEE.COM
+97142582959
***@hncclinics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse