GoodWorkLabs awarded the Deloitte 2016 Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500™
In the report Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL) released, the 2016 Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 is an annual ranking of the fastest growing Asia Pacific companies in the software and hardware tech sectors, clean technology, media, communications and life sciences.
Legitimizing their global position as one of the most successful bootstrapped Indian Startup, Sonia Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of GoodWorkLabs comments, "We are ecstatic to be one of the few to represent India with a recorded revenue growth of 1112% since we started three years ago. We have showcased a successful track record of innovation, technological forethought and great execution to empower our customers on a global scale. This award is a trophy for our efforts."
Vishwas Mudagal, CEO and Co-Founder, GoodWorkLabs, expressed, "We are on an award winning spree in 2016. This prestigious award is the icing on the cake. 2016 would be known as a year when our company cemented its leadership position globally, by adding a big list of Fortune 500 clients, scaling up operations and headcount in 2 continents, and increasing our revenues exponentially. We intend to continue our leadership efforts by creating cutting-edge products and solutions to accelerate businesses and consumer lives, driving growth worldwide. 2017 will be bigger and bolder!"
With their extension in US, the leadership of the company sees a global trend of clients' demand to automate processes and move towards a larger mobile environment, backed with secure infrastructure. GoodWorkLabs, with a successful track record expects to continue to grow rapidly in terms of revenue, headcount and client base in multiple geographies.
"The Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 rankings always instil confidence in the TMT sector in Asia Pacific, as companies in the region continue their rapid pace of innovation. In particular, the regions' advances in mobile, e-commerce and social media create a ripe environment for continued disruption of technologies that will shape the future," commented Toshifumi Kusunoki, Deloitte Leader, Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific.
About GoodWorkLabs:
GoodWorkLabs is a world-leading outsourced product development company that designs and builds mobile apps, software products and games for top clientele globally. With offices in Bangalore, Kolkata and San Francisco Bay Area, the company is growing at 500% year-on-year and has established itself as a premium tech provider for Fortune 500 companies and startups. The company is led by industry veterans Vishwas Mudagal, CEO & Co-founder, and Sonia Sharma, MD & Founder, and is a valued member of NASSCOM.For more information on GoodWorkLabs feel free to connect with us on Facebook, LinkdIn or Twitter.
About Deloitte:
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/
Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 225,000 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
About Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM
The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the pre-eminent technology awards program in Asia Pacific, and now in its fifteenth year, it includes nine Asia Pacific locations: Australia; China (including Hong Kong); India; Japan; South Korea; Malaysia, New Zealand; Singapore and Taiwan. Combining technological innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid growth, Fast 500 companies — large, small, public, and private — span a variety of industry sectors from software to biotech. Fast 500 companies play in the SaaS, cloud computing, data analytics, and mobile sectors and are transforming the way we do business today
