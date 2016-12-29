News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Increased Demand and Development of High-performance Trikes drive the Electric Trike Market
Firstly, the report describes the market overview of electric trikes along with its introduction, market dynamics, competitive scenario and landscape. Electric trikes are light weighted three-wheeled vehicles that utilize an electric engine for propulsion. With the effectiveness of an attached electric motor, it provides an ease in riding. An electric trike offers the mixture of pedaling and motoring for those who want some physical activity but might not be able to utilize the effort needed to bike alone. It has also been studies that, great aspirants for an electric trike are senior citizens, rehabilitation patients and duty runners with short to medium drives.
Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
These three-wheeled motorcycles are known for its increased stability & safety for the rider, because of the high demand of environmentally friendly vehicles globally and also due to the increasing traffic congestion. Currently, Europe is the major revenue contributor and will remain the same throughout the forecast period. To determine the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by its sales in the past few years. Moreover, France and Germany will emerge as the key revenue generator, as observed by the study.
In the next section, the report presents a detailed market segmentation. The market has been segmented by power output and also by trike type. On the basis of power output, it covers low-powered trike and high-performance trike. It has also been studied that, high-performance trikes are much popular than low-powered models. Manufacturers around the globe are also adopting high-performance trikes and this is currently tagged as the major market trend. On the other hand, the various types of trikes include:
• Delta trike
• Reverse trike
The motorization of these trikes is quite popular with many varied designs based on each primary style. According to the study, the reverse trike offers increased stability and convenience during cornering; and the growing demand of high performance trikes will also boost the demand of reverse trikes. One of the most common types of electric trike is recumbent in design. The recumbent tadpole is measured the best in terms of balance, steerage and safety. It is regarded as a major driver for the market during the forecast period.
Further, one of the major challenges studied by the analysts is due to non-standard vehicle category licensing in some countries.
Key vendors operating in the global market are as follows:
• Piaggio
• BMW
• Yamaha Motor Company
• Toyota Motor Corporation
Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Arcimoto, Electra Meccanica, Sway Motorsports, Aprilia Magnet, Torq, Elio Motors and Valene Motors.
About Market Research Hub
Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/)
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
Contact Us
90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse