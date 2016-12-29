 
Go Pagal With The First Track From Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly ll.b 2.'

 
 
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Just a day ago Akshay Kumar shared a small teaser of the song 'Go Pagal' from his upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2.' The first ever song from the film is finally out today. Akki shared the song link on his Twitter handle by tweeting, "Here it is.. #GoPagal with our first song, my favourite song from #JollyLLB2!!."

The song 'Go Pagal' completely justifies its title and shows all the antics by Akshay Kumar. The song is a Holi song and Jolly is seen dancing with his love Pushpa (Huma Qureshi) outside a court with a host of dancers. The song is fun, peppy dance number with Akshay and Huma splashing colours all over. They both are in their festive moods and have put on their dancing shoes as well.

Song captures all the required vibrancy which is expected from a Holi song. Known for his comedy, Akshay's antics are just hard to miss. With the festival of Holi just a couple of months away, people will surely go pagal while grooving on this song. The fun number is sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur and is composed by Manj Musik.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2017.

'Go Pagal' by watching the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

