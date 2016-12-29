News By Tag
Unveiling the Famous Restaurants of Budapest
Holiday Desire is UK's leading travel company unveiling the Famous Restaurants of Budapest
This dish is purely made out of assorted meats, vegetables, paprika, legumes. This meal is extremely comforting in the cold climate of Budapest. Such meals are on the rise in Hungary and famous among the flocking tourists. Hungary is famous for its wines, beers and spirits.
When it comes to cuisine, Budapest always experiences a revolution and boasts for having the best cuisine on the planet. There are Michelin stars that have been given to the hotels and restaurants and these are huge awards and honour for any restaurant.
We have listed some of the famous restaurants and traditional restaurants where tourists can enjoy a broad range of culinary delights, music and atmosphere.
Alabardos: Situated inside a castle and surrounded by 15th century buildings, this restaurant has an old tradition that caters to different types of food lovers with some Hungarian dishes.
Tigris: Highly famous in the city of Budapest, this food court offers an amazing atmosphere and serves typical Hungarian dishes and wines.
Var a Speiz: Situated very close to the castle, this restaurant offers an unparalleled menu, made of bucolic and delectable dishes. If you are curious to know the meaning of the name of the restaurant, it means 'the Castle's Pantry'.
Pierrot: To experience something more elegant, this is the perfect place. Located in an ancient house, the menu and the food both are excellent. Guests can enjoy live piano sessions and the food simultaneously.
Gundel: With an excellent atmosphere inside a villa, the Gundel offers a wide range of typical dishes. Apart from the food, you can enjoy a live musical performance from a gypsy group.
