Electronic Medical Records Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Hospital EMR segment held the largest market share across the global market, whereas the ambulatory EMR segment is expected to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the regional market shares over the forecast period due to supporting policies in this region. Asia Pacific regional EMR market is witnessed as the fastest growing opportunity over the forecast period. The factors such as increasing demand for better quality of care, rising government initiatives, smooth management of patient's information records and reducing retention costs are driving the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include GE Healthcare, Eclinical Works LLC, McKesson Corporation, Healthcare Management Systems Inc., Greenway Health, Simens Healthcare, QHR Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, System Healthcare PLC., ISOFT Group Ltd., Allscript-Misys Healthcare Solutins Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Aprima Medical Software Inc., E-MDS Inc. and Bizmatics Inc.
Products Covered:
• Ambulatory EMR
• Hospital EMR
Deployment Covered:
• Hybrid Server Setups
• Client Server Setups
• Cloud Based Server Setups
End User Covered:
• Hospitals
• Specialized Clinics
• General Physician Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Component Covered:
• Software
o Client-server based EMR
o Web based EMR
• Hardware
• Services
Standards Covered:
• CEN 13606
• ISO
o ISO 18308
o ISO/TC 215
• DICOM
• ASTM
• HL7
Application Covered:
• Specialty specific EMR
• General application EMR
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
