Electronic Medical Records Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronic Medical Records market is accounted for $24.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $36.5 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2015 to 2022. Growing incidence for number of diseases and rapidly increasing demand for quality care by patients are some of the drivers driving the market growth. The factors such as highly adoption of electronic gadgets through which user can have mobile access towards the medical records, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, improving usage of integrated healthcare systems and government incentives are boosting the market growth. However, security & interoperability issues and lack of awareness are the factors restraining the EMR market. Growing number of technological advancements are expected to augment the growth of the EMR market.Hospital EMR segment held the largest market share across the global market, whereas the ambulatory EMR segment is expected to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the regional market shares over the forecast period due to supporting policies in this region. Asia Pacific regional EMR market is witnessed as the fastest growing opportunity over the forecast period. The factors such as increasing demand for better quality of care, rising government initiatives, smooth management of patient's information records and reducing retention costs are driving the market growth in this region.Some of the key players in this market include GE Healthcare, Eclinical Works LLC, McKesson Corporation, Healthcare Management Systems Inc., Greenway Health, Simens Healthcare, QHR Technologies Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, System Healthcare PLC., ISOFT Group Ltd., Allscript-Misys Healthcare Solutins Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Aprima Medical Software Inc., E-MDS Inc. and Bizmatics Inc.• Ambulatory EMR• Hospital EMR• Hybrid Server Setups• Client Server Setups• Cloud Based Server Setups• Hospitals• Specialized Clinics• General Physician Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Softwareo Client-server based EMRo Web based EMR• Hardware• Services• CEN 13606• ISOo ISO 18308o ISO/TC 215• DICOM• ASTM• HL7• Specialty specific EMR• General application EMR• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/electronic-medical-records-market