The market revenues for entrance automation is estimated to cross US$16 billion by 2022 In entrance automation, after-sales service and maintenance constitute a major chunk of the revenues

Beige Market Intelligence has announced the publication of its latest report with title Global Automatic Door Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2022. The report contains information about the worldwide automatic doors and gives a detailed analysis of the market size, sales volume, key driving factors, emerging trends about the market. The market research report provides a detailed analysis of the present scenario and growth aspect of the worldwide automatic door market.The automatic doors market is going to witness huge growth both in terms of revenue and sales. The report consists of more than 120 pages which has the insights about the global automatic door market inscribed under the key sections and necessary figures and charts. The analysts at Beige Market Intelligence have done a thorough analysis on the various driving factors and expected challenges of the automatic door market and included the key factors in this market research report.Furthermore, the detailed description about the market size and forecast for different segments of the automatic door by application type is included in the report. The details and forecast is provided both in terms of revenue, market share and sales. The sales volume of the residential segment of the automatic door market is expected to reach 1.7 million units by 2022.This market research provides the detailed analysis of the market size, market growth, the growth driving factors, the emerging trends, and expected challenges for the next five years. In entrance automation, after-sales service and maintenance constitute a major chunk of the revenues and therefore the distribution and after-sales support reach forms a critical constituent of the business.The report includes the market analysis of global automatic door market in different regions such as North America, APAC, EMEA and Latin America. The report outlines the major market share holder and the market size analysis of all the regions and provides the market size and forecast of key countries.The major vendors included in the report are ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, STANLEY Acess Technologies, GEZE, KBB. The other vendors included in the report are Agta Record, BEA, Nabtesco/ NABCO, Boon Edam, Portalp, Ningbo Ownic Auto Door Co. Ltd, Auto Ingress, Horton Automatics, DSS Automatic Doors, Tormax Automatic.The report gives reasonable answers for the following questions which leads you to know the in- depth market analysis such as1. How has the market been performing and what are some of the current changes which are expected to change the landscape in the coming years?2. What are the various factors that can affect the market and in what way over the next few years?3. What are the emerging trends and challenges for the market over the next five years?4. What is the automatic door market size and market forecast for each product segment?5. What is the market revenue and market share, sales in unit volume of each segment?6. Which regions are going to have the largest market share and what are the factors propelling the market growth in that region?7. Which companies are the key vendors in the market?8. Which companies are the emerging vendors in the market?