Parking Sensors Market to Exceed USD 19.6 Bn by 2022
The world market for parking sensors is predicted to see growth at a double-digit CAGR through 2022, according to report by Stratistics MRC available at MarketPublishers.com.
The ultrasonic parking sensors sector captures the major share of the overall parking sensors market on the basis of technology.
When it comes to applications, the biggest market share belongs to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) sector.
On the basis of geography, North America dominates the global market for parking sensors. It is followed by Europe. Meantime, the fastest growth is expected to be registered in the APAC parking sensors through 2022.
Some of the top market players include DENSO Corporation, Analog Devices, Continental AG., Robert Bosch, Murata Manufacturing, Ford Motor Company, Texas Instruments, BMW, NXP Semiconductors, Valeo, Volkswagen, to name a few.
