Sysco Leasing Software launches at the 19th Annual AirFinance Conference 17th–19th Jan, Dublin
Sysco Leasing Software provides secure, real-time business intelligence across all lessor teams.
During the conference delegates are invited to meet and interact with the Sysco Leasing Software team to learn how leasing companies in the aviation industry can benefit from a complete aircraft leasing management solution built on Microsoft Dynamics.
Sysco Leasing Software for Aircraft Leasing
Sysco Leasing Software, developed over a number of years, is a future proof solution built on the latest technology for mobile cloud computing. A complete management solution in one single system, it empowers aircraft lessors' deal desk, contracts, assets, technical data, asset forecasting and management reporting within Microsoft Dynamics.
Sysco Leasing Software provides secure, real-time business intelligence across all lessor teams including legal, risk, sales and operations. Sysco's solution enables lessor teams to communicate and collaborate on deals and leases anywhere in the world - from any device.
Leasing Software modules include:
Deal Desk – Manage your Deal Desk from the initial tender to the LOI to the execution.
Contract Management – Manage all aspects of the contract from initial negotiation to completion and future redelivery.
Asset Management – Manage all company assets with integration to the general ledger.
Fund Management – Manage fund life cycles from set-up to rate escalations, hour cycle adjustment and maintenance claims.
Job Costings – Manage the purchase of new assets and the redelivery of second and future leases.
Management Reports – Real-time reports that provide financial forecasts enabling decision making.
For Additional Information
Visit http://www.sysco-
UK – David Reid +44 28 9050 8550, dreid@sysco-
ROI – Emer Kenny, +353 1 676 8900, ekenny@sysco.ie
About Sysco Leasing Software
For over 30 years, Sysco have provided world class business solutions, built on Microsoft Dynamics, to businesses throughout Ireland and the UK. Providing bespoke solutions to the distribution, manufacturing, service and public sectors. Following a proven implementation methodology that has been fine-tuned with over 300 installations.
Contact
David Reid
***@sysco-software.com
