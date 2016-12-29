 
News By Tag
* Global Industry Guide
* Ethocle Reports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Motor Insurance: Global Megacorp Lead

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Global Industry Guide
Ethocle Reports

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Reports

PUNE, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary :

Global Motor insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2010-14, and forecast to 2019). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global motor insurance market - Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global motor insurance market –


Leading company profiles reveal details of key motor insurance market players' global operations and financial performance - Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global motor insurance market with five year forecasts

View full report:http://www.ethoclereports.com/report_details/58525f88821fb120f1c2c6f3


Reasons To Buy:

What was the size of the global motor insurance market by value in 2014? What will be the size of the global motor insurance market in 2019? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global motor insurance market? How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global motor insurance market?

Table of content:

INTRODUCTION

What is this report about?

Definitions

GLOBAL MOTOR INSURANCE

MOTOR INSURANCE IN ASIA-PACIFIC

MOTOR INSURANCE IN EUROPE

MOTOR INSURANCE IN FRANCE

MOTOR INSURANCE IN GERMANY

MOTOR INSURANCE IN ITALY

MOTOR INSURANCE IN JAPAN

MOTOR INSURANCE IN BELGIUM

MOTOR INSURANCE IN CANADA

MOTOR INSURANCE IN CHINA

MOTOR INSURANCE IN THE NETHERLANDS

MOTOR INSURANCE IN SPAIN

MOTOR INSURANCE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

MOTOR INSURANCE IN THE UNITED STATES

APPENDIX

Buy this report: http://www.ethoclereports.com/report_details/58525f88821f...

Media Contact
Partner Relations Manager
+1 302 261
+91 20 6533 3231
***@ethoclereports.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ethoclereports.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Industry Guide, Ethocle Reports
Industry:Automotive
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ethocle Reports PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share