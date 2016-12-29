News By Tag
EDA Funding Signs EC for CrowdBuild Sales Team Launch
EDA Funding, the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful launch and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016, has signed EC for sales management of their proprietary service- CrowdBuild ™.
The CrowdBuild ™ startup, nonprofit and small business marketplaces needs a strong sales force to educate and expand the solution's footprint. EC provides the necessary training and management of virtual teams that is vital to the launch and growth of services such as CrowdBuild ™ without obscuring the brand or creating confusion in the marketplace.
EC is a B2B sales and marketing, private label management firm that has over 25 years of experience in the financial service, distribution, public relations and crisis management world.
Nick Mathius of EDA Funding's CrowdBuild Division explains: "As part of the In Focus Brands' network and with its deep industry knowledge, EC was our best choice to train and expand our sales force for CrowdBuild ™. The sales directors have been hired and will be trained starting in January to coincide with our service launch. We are excited to bring this funding solution to any level company but especially to the startup, nonprofit and small business communities."
Up next for the CrowdBuild ™ Team, a speaking tour to universities, incubators, small business and entrepreneur community groups. For more information on the CrowdBuild ™ service, please contact Nick at: thecrowd@edafunding.com.
EDA Funding is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)
Autonomy Distributors (www.autonomydistributors.com) is an international distribution service and consultancy with deep overseas networks, supply chain and logistics operations, a turnkey solution to bring products to consumers across the globe and a growing digital service platform business unit.
In Focus Brands (www.infocusbrands.com) launches products, experts, companies and services internationally. The focus is always on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions, making companies go-to-market faster and smarter. With over 127 diverse businesses launched across industries; their unique branded business model integrates key services to bring deployable expertise and resources to clients' present needs, and structures branded systems and teams for the sustainable future.
EC is a 25 year old company focused on B2B sales and marketing, private label management in the financial service, channel distribution, public relations and crisis management world..
