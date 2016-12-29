News By Tag
Sporting with Fitbi (Brandishing with Fitbi, all that you need is just a reach away.)
Tallinn, Estonia, Sports Company Fitbi OÜ announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo to finish the production of their revolutionary product.
The company is set to raise €20,000 ($ 21,121) in order to finish the development of their product.
Fitbi is solid and simple. It fits your quick and social way of life and in the meantime secures your telephone and keeps different things sorted out. People love running outside however in the meantime they don't jump at the chance to be disengaged.
While running, you can without much of a stretch join Fitbi on your arm and keep your music, workout applications and online networking with you, wherever you go. Another probability is to put Fitbi around your bicycle outline.
It doesn't make a difference what sport you do. Indoor workout at the exercise center, biking, running, rollerblading or shaft strolling, dependably utilize Fitbi-it fits your life! Fitbi fits distinctive size cell phones up to huge ones like iPhone 7 or more. Littler telephones can be hauled out when you pull the dark pulley thing and your telephone flies out.
With just 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Sporting with Fitbi" get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
Campaign Page URL: https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Fitbi OÜ
+372 528 6243
***@fitbi.ee
