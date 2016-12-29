Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – When Politics Trumps Economics

-- In our latest opinion-piece, we retrospect the labor policies undertaken by the US Federal Government subsequent to the 2008 economic crisis in order to provide an ex-post analysis of how the response affected the labor market.Decimal Point's weekly reports, covering a vast array of trending micro and macroeconomic factors, caters to investment managers by providing in-depth assessments for informed decision making.The shift from manufacturing sector led to service sector led economy means that there are other frictions that arise in the face of government's response to the crisis. These frictions manifest themselves in form of job finding rates that differs across occupations. The new Trump administration, instead of considering unsustainable measures such as Quantitative Easing and increasing of duration of unemployment benefits, should heed this specific dynamic of the US labor market and enact policies to correct it by precise targeting of retraining initiatives by using job finding rates as a parameter in consideration.Read the full article here:Decimal Point Analytics is aproviding enriched data, structured information and actionable analytics to financial services companies. It is an independent, management owned company, which has been working with its customers since 2003. Our solutions cover front, mid and back-office support for investment management business that address specific challenges. Our services enable our customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using our technology powered bespoke offerings.Decimal Point's uniqueness lies in the fact that we facilitate extraction of critical information at the right time and cost, creating a winning value proposition for our customers.