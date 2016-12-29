 
Industry News





Celebrating The Latest Range Of Leather Bag And Jackets, Our Style!

Join us to explore the wonders of some brilliant new range of exclusive leather jackets and bags right here!
 
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- MIG International takes pride in introducing some latest innovation as well as innovation in its Leather Bag Factory that is equipped enough to hand craft some of the best quality leather goods like bags and jackets for a wide range of exclusive products.

The company takes pride in presenting its addition to its manufacturing unit for better innovation that would indeed speak about latest trends and outstanding quality. The company was founded back in the year 1977 and since then has been known for its initiative to augment the breadth and the length of offering brilliance in the sphere of the leather industry.

Infused with next generation, imaginative and pioneering technology, the factory outlet is laden with all that makes it towards outstanding production in terms of beauty and striking Leather Jackets, bags, belts, shoes and much more. Developed after great research and ultimate imagination, the company is pleased to open its door towards creating out of the box production that would indeed stand at par in the wide crowd.

Each of the levels that would be roped in the production process, the famed leather factory unit includes real passion and abundant creativity. This shall reach millions of consumers creating a benchmark in the sphere itself!

About MIG International:

MIG International is an established leather production unit that has been known for innovation as well as brilliance in terms of its products. Imagination and creativity have been blended together with high quality and technology to bring out world class leather products since the year 1977. The cofounders have been involved in offering excellence that speaks of eminence and trends, well balanced, by all means and all times.

For more information, reach us at :

http://www.migleathers.com/category/women/ladies-leather-...

http://www.migleathers.com/category/men/office-and-travel...

Call us: +911204322651

Address: A-18, Sector-4, Noida-201 301 (U.P.)
