D-EDGE 3rd Album release and 4 NEW VIDEOS!
London, United Kingdom– Stefano Matteucci has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. He is targeting to raise £6,000 in order to enhance his 3rd album "Cambierà" with great music videos!!!
Stefano Matteucci is a professional cellist graduated at the Conservatoire in 2003. He performed with several artists such as One Direction, Il Divo, Goran Kay, Amanda Bloom, Azu, Silence Johnson, Urban Soul Orchestra etc. As a session player Stefano recorded Cello and Violin for BBC producer Mathieu Karsenti, for producer Tony White, composer Marios Takoushis and many others.
Stefano says "We have just recorded our 3rd album "Cambierà" and it's time to enhance the music with great music videos!!! We already have the crew ready to shoot and will be using camera drones and stunning landscapes as backdrop. The songs we'd like to have the videos for are: VORREI, SOGNO, CAMBIERA' and COME UNA STELLA. All from the 3rd album "Cambierà" (not yet on digital stores)."
VORREI: https://www.youtube.com/
SOGNO: https://www.youtube.com/
CAMBIERA: https://www.youtube.com/
COME UNA STELLA: https://www.youtube.com/
Perks
• Personal video chat (Skype) high five and thank you!
• Personal dedication for you on paper, scan it and email it to you!
• Your name will appear at the end credits of all 4 music videos.
• A hard copy of 1 of the 3 CDs.
• DVD of ALL 4 videos!
• Blu-ray of ALL 4 videos!
• DVD/Blu-ray-
• Behind the scene of 4 VIDEOS.
• Private concert in your house!
• Be in the video shooting
With just 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "D-EDGE 3rd Album release and 4 NEW VIDEOS!" project get funded!
Need your help
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Stefano Matteucci
***@hotmail.com
