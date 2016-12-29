 
Industry News





Global Diabetes Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020) - Koncept Analytics

The report "Global Diabetes Market" provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetes market, along with the regional markets.
 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The prevalence of diabetes is rapidly increasing in many countries driven by all regions, but is dominated by emerging markets, where the rise of wealth, diagnosis, urbanization and sedentary lifestyles go hand in hand with the disease. In the developed world, we expect diabetes incidence to increase above population growth rates, and as the populous ages, this adds to a chronic prevalent population. A large proportion of diabetes cases are preventable. Simple lifestyle measures have been shown to be effective in preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes. Maintaining normal body weight, engaging in regular physical activity, and eating a healthy diet can reduce the risk of diabetes.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes due to rises in obesity and the aging population has fueled demand for insulin therapies around the world. Insulin market is also expected to benefit from improvements in diagnostic methods for diabetes and the increased tendency of physicians to prescribe intense insulin regimens to patients. Among various regions, Western Pacific, South East Asia and Europe are the three regions that dominate the diabetes population globally followed by North America and the Caribbean and Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

As per the report "Global Diabetes Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)" by Koncept Analytics, the diabetic population will be driven by growing ageing population, growing urbanization, increasing healthcare expenditure, accelerating economic growth, growing obese population, opportunities for growth in emerging markets and bariatric surgery for treating diabetes on the rise. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are advances in medical devices, rising prevalence of diabetes and desk bound lifestyle and second hand smoke. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by increasing diabetes cost.

The report by Koncept Analytics presents an in-depth analysis of the global market along with an in-depth study of the regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.

List of Charts

Types of diabetes
Global Diabetic Population (2007-2015)
Global Diabetic Forecast Population (2016-2020)
Global Diabetes Population by Region (2015
Global Diabetes Population by Areas (2015)
Global Diabetes Population by Gender (2015)
Global Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Top Ten Countries for Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes 0-14 Years (2015)
Top Ten Countries/Territories for Number of People with Diabetes 20-79 Years (2015)
Global Diabetes Care Market by Treatment Class (August 2016)
Global Insulin Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)
Global OAD Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)
Global GLP-1 Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)
Global Insulin Market by Segments (August 2016)
Global Insulin Market by Region (August 2016)
Global Injectable Diabetes Drugs Sales by Value (2011-2015)
Global Injectable Diabetes Drugs Sales Forecast by Value (2016-2020)
Chinese Diabetes Care Market by Treatment Class (August 2016)
Chinese Insulin Market by Segments (August 2016)
Japanese Insulin Market by Segments (August 2016)
Europe Diabetes Care Market by Treatment Class (August 2016)
European Insulin Market by Segments (August 2016)
The US Diabetes Care Market by Treatment Class (August 2016)
The US Insulin Market by Segments (August 2016)
Global Ageing Population (2006-2015)
Global Urban Population (2007-2015)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2007-2015)
Global GDP Growth (2007-2015)
Global Obese Population (2006-2015)
Global Diabetes Care Market Share by Company (August 2016)
Global Modern Insulin Market Share by Company (August 2016)
The US Modern Insulin Market Shares by Company (August 2016)
Europe Modern Insulin Market Shares by Company (August 2016)
Chinese Insulin Market Shares by Company (August 2016)
Japanese Modern Insulin Market Shares by Company (August 2016)
Sanofi's Net Sales Share by Business Segment (2015)
Sanofi's Net Sales Share by Region (2015)
Sanofi's Net Sales and Net Income (2011-2015)
Takeda's Revenue Share by Business Segments (2016)
Takeda's Revenue Share by Region (2016)
Takeda's Revenues and Net Income (2012-2016)
Eli Lilly's Revenue Share by Business Segments (2015)
Eli Lilly's Revenue Share by Region (2015)
Eli Lilly's Revenues and Net Income (2011-2015)
Novo Nordisk's Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2015)
Novo Nordisk's Net Sales Share by Region (2015)
Novo Nordisk's Net Sales and Net Profit (2011-2015)

List of Tables

Global Diabetes Population by Age Distribution (2015)
Proportion and Number of People (20-79 Years) Living With Diabetes Who Are Undiagnosed By Region (2015)
Global Insulin Users by Region (2015)
Western Pacific - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
China - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Japan - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Diabetes in Other Countries of South East Asia (2015)
South-East Asia- Diabetes Statistics (2015)
India - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Diabetes in Other Countries of South East Asia (2015)
Europe - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Germany- - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Diabetes in Other Countries of Europe (2015)
North America and Caribbean- Diabetes Statistics (2015)
The US - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Diabetes in Other Countries of the North American and Caribbean Region (2015)
Middle East and North Africa- Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Diabetes in Other Countries of the Middle East and North Africa Region (2015)
South and Central America- Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Diabetes in Other Countries of the South and Central America Region (2015)
Africa - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Other Countries - Diabetes Statistics (2015)
Top Ten Diabetes Drug by Company (2015)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-dia...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
