January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Gaur Yamuna City:a modern-day township development with luxury residential spaces that will fill you

Noida is an incredible city that has a lot to offer all its inhabitants and keeps getting better and better. With a number of residential and commercial projects throughout the city, competition between real estate companies has fired up today.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Gaur Yamuna City is a new exquisite township project by Gaursons India Limited that offers residential spaces of pure luxury like no other. Offering beautiful villas, 2BHK, 3BHK as well as 4BHK apartments, plots and shops as well, this township development has a lot to look forward too. The apartments and villa areas start at 855 sq. ft. and go up to an incredible 5,000 sq. ft. The amazing Gaur Yamuna City Plots have beautiful areas starting at 77.74 sq. yd. and going up to 262 sq. yd., while shop areas start at 300 sq. ft.

Gaur Yamuna City 32nd Park View is an outstanding development that offers world-class internal and external amenities that are high on luxury and purely divine. The residential spaces are perfectly crafted and contain plush rooms, aluminium coated/UPVC windows and doors, sleek kitchens with granite tops, vitrified flooring of the highest quality, luxury furnishings and fittings, intercom facility, etc. The external amenities at this development are simply magnificent and contain a premium clubhouse, meditation centre, gymnasium, multiple sports facilities and a play-area for kids, swimming pool, food courts and restaurants, multipurpose hall, wide open space, fabulous landscape garden, hospital, play-school and crèche facilities, power back-up, efficient car parking, high-end security and this list just goes on.

Located at Yamuna Expressway in Noida, Gaur Yamuna City Yamuna Expressway comes in close proximity to a number of places and makes life truly convenient. One can find and access places like schools, universities, medical centres, hospitals, malls, supermarkets, shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, banks, ATMs, all kinds of public transport, etc. without any hassles and within minutes.

The residential and commercial spaces at this development are simply irresistible and definitely worth a purchase. While luxury apartment prices start at Rs.22.30 lakh onwards, high-end duplex villa prices start at Rs.46 lakh and top-notch commercial shop prices start at Rs.17.41 lakh. Without a doubt, this development has something for every individual and family. One can opt for multiple payment plans and also take-up brilliant home loans.

For More Info :-

Call :- 09953592848

Visit :- http://www.gauryamunacity.co.in/
