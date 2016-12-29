 
Volaris Group Acquires Tarantula

 
 
SINGAPORE - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Singapore – January 3, 2017 – Tarantula, the leading provider of telecom site management software, today announced that it has been acquired by Volaris Group, an international company with deep experience in growing vertically focused software companies such as Tarantula. The Volaris Group is a wholly owned division of Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation"), which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CSU) with a market capitalisation in excess of USD 12 billion. This is Volaris Group's fourth acquisition in the Communications vertical.

Udhay Mathialagan, CEO, Tarantula, said, "We are eager to grow our business further in our core tower markets and to expand our presence in other high-growth wireless infrastructure markets. We are excited about Volaris' long-term commitment to our business and the opportunity to access industry best practices and synergies that exist within their emerging Communications vertical. Volaris' approach of permanent ownership of a business will provide long-term stability to our customers and staff. With this commitment to the long term and Volaris' investments, we can continue to grow our business to better serve our customers worldwide and the aspirations of our international employee base."

The company continues to be led by Udhay Mathialagan, Tarantula's CEO and the existing management team with oversight from Volaris.

About Tarantula
Tarantula is a proven world leader in telecom site management software and the trusted partner of leading telecom infrastructure operators in 20 countries. Through its specialised site management platform, Tarantula is a fundamental pillar of support behind the management of more than 350,000 mobile towers and assets worth US$25 billion around the world.

Website: www.tarantula.net

About Volaris Group
Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at http://www.volarisgroup.com.

Contact
Sumedha Tatke
***@tarantula.net
End
Source:Tarantula Global Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Email:***@tarantula.net Email Verified
