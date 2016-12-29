News By Tag
ICONS Infocom Launches Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3.2 speech recognition software
Helps doctors meet the challenges of retaining a focus on the patient despite increasing workloads and to achieve more efficient and profitable practices and clinics. Empowers your EMR, HIS , PACS, RIS
Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3 makes it easier for doctors to document care into medical records using their voice, by enabling them to capture the complete patient story at the point of care whilst at the same time quickly and easily navigating through the EPR using speech. This enables them to remain focused on their patient during the consultation, improving the quality and completeness of the patient note while saving the doctor valuable time. With Dragon boasting accuracy rates of up to 99 per cent, doctors can dictate medical notes three times faster into an EPR, helping them save 30-60 minutes a day through a more streamlined process.
Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3 is powered by the same award-winning Dragon Medical speech recognition technology used by more than 350,000 clinicians worldwide including within the largest, most advanced healthcare providers. Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3 has been designed to turn medical dictation into text faster and more accurately with significant improvements in out-of-the-box accuracy over previous versions, while a newly designed DragonBar takes up less on-screen space when not in use.
As pressures mount in Primary Care to deliver more services for patients away from hospitals and closer to home - where patients want and need care - Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3 is a productivity and quality tool that can positively impact a doctor's daily workload, the patient experience and the efficient running of a Practice or clinic.
Commenting on Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3, Dr. Alastair Dickson, GP and Health Economist, said: "Because it is easier and quicker to talk than to type patient notes created using Dragon Medical tend to be much more comprehensive and detailed, and I am better able to keep my appointments running to time. To keep up with the volume of correspondence and test results GP comments have tended to be quite short and to the point. Now that patients are starting to have access to their electronic medical records this brevity could sometimes cause the recipient anxiety. Thanks to Dragon Medical Practice Edition 3, now I can issue messages that are more informative. This allows me to give my patients the information they need faster and without the need for an appointment, freeing up space to see more patients and reducing demand for appointments. Using Dragon Medical reduces stress on the GP."
About Nuance Communications
Nuance is a leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. Every day, millions of users and thousands of businesses experience Nuance's proven applications and professional services.
About ICONS Infocom P.Ltd
ICONS Infocom P.Ltd, is a 18 year old Mumbai based national distributor of specialized software & hardware products having expertise in three verticals of business:
Icons is the authorized distributor for Nuance products in India. Icons has a pan-India distribution network through which it caters to a pool of clients with specialized software products like Nuance Dragon Medical, Dragon Legal, (Speech recognition solution for windows), Dragon Dictate Medical & Dragon Dictate Professional (Speech recognition solution for Apple Macintosh), Power PDF Converters, OmniPage (OCR) & PaperPort (Desktop DMS).
Philips Digital Speech Solution, Philips Digital Voice recorder, Please visit us at www.icons.net.in
