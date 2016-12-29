News By Tag
TBK Consult has launched a podcast channel titled "The Channel to Global Market Leadership" with content for business development, marketing, sales development, sales and other revenue generation professionals in the information technology industry.
The new TBK Consult podcast channel will provide inspiration for how to deal effectively with the challenges associated with global growth and help identify the possible shortcuts available.
"We have decided to make most of our content available in the podcast format," says Hans Peter Bech, author, and economist with TBK Consult. "Over the last couple of years, we have received an increasing number of requests for making our books, e-books, whitepapers and blog posts available in audio format. In the future, we will do audio versions of material that is not too dependent on illustrations."
Podcasts delivered through "The Channel to Global Market Leadership" will be made available on the TBK Consult website, but listeners can also subscribe through iTunes.
More and more professionals choose to listen to podcasts and other audio material. While reading and watching videos requires dedicated attention you can still listen to audio while traveling, commuting, mowing the lawn, cleaning, exercising, cooking and doing other physical activities. Podcasts and audiobooks have therefore seen renewed popularity over recent years.
