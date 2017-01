TBK Consult has launched a podcast channel titled "The Channel to Global Market Leadership" with content for business development, marketing, sales development, sales and other revenue generation professionals in the information technology industry.

-- The information technology industry is probably the industry offering the lowest barriers to entry. New companies are founded around the world, around the clock. The value of an information technology company that can demonstrate global growth is dramatically higher than one that only operates in its domestic market. If you don't take your business global, then you will soon be facing tough competition from those of your colleagues that do. They will be growing faster than you and become stronger every day, making your life more and more miserable - even in your domestic market. Although the needs for information technology products and services are the same all over the globe, there are always individual circumstances in each country that requires adjustments to your products and value propositions and changes to the way you facilitate the buying processes of your potential customers.The new TBK Consult podcast channel will provide inspiration for how to deal effectively with the challenges associated with global growth and help identify the possible shortcuts available.says Hans Peter Bech, author, and economist with TBK Consult.Podcasts delivered through "" will be made available on the TBK Consult website, but listeners can also subscribe through iTunes.More and more professionals choose to listen to podcasts and other audio material. While reading and watching videos requires dedicated attention you can still listen to audio while traveling, commuting, mowing the lawn, cleaning, exercising, cooking and doing other physical activities. Podcasts and audiobooks have therefore seen renewed popularity over recent years.TBK Consult on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/ dk/podcast/channel- to-global-mar... The TBK Consult blog: http://www.tbkconsult.com/ blog