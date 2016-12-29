Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea Market (IBS-D) is expected to grow USD 1,115.06 Mn

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D) Dru

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. "Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (IBS-D) Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022," the irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) drugs market was valued at USD 289.3 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,115.06 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 13.89% from 2016 to 2022.IBS affects between 10% to 20% individuals in the developed countries. Since the underlying cause of IBD remains unknown, the treatment market for the same is observed to be unvisited and is characterized by very few indicated drugs. By far, alosetron has been the only drug approved for IBS-D treatment. With the approval for eluxadoline (Viberzi) and rifaximin (Xifaxan), new avenues in the IBS-D treatment market have opened, giving hopes to the patients.Both Viberzi and Xifaxan are determined to be safe, Viberzi may receive controlled substance label due to risk of potential abuse. Viberzi and other IBS-D drugs act on opioid receptors, thus it is a mu receptor antagonist and kappa receptor antagonist. On the other hand, Xifaxan is viewed as a curative regimen, since it acts by altering the bacterial flora in the guts.Xifaxan has been reportedly prescribed off label for treating IBS-D. Its formal sanction will thus support the growth in demand for the drug in the forecast period. Xifaxan is prescribed for a 14 day, thrice a day dosage; with a further additional 1 week dosage if the need arises. However, its long term role in efficiently containing IBS-D is still questioned. Viberzi, on the other hand, easily fits the profile of everyday medication for chronic disease treatment, similar to diabetes and CVD treatments. Further safety and effective assessments on these drugs are lined up, which will clear the market status of the two drugs.The market for Viberzi is expected to cross USD 6 Mn mark by 2022, whereas Xifaxan market is expected to progress at a CAGR of moderate 4.46% during 2016-2022. IBS-D affects over 15 million Americans, with no single drugs having a clear domination in the market. Loperamide, angidepressants, alosetron, bile acid binders and similar such drugs were the standard treatments in the past. Medical professionals have largely relied on trial and error approach for treating IBS-D patients.