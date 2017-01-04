 
News By Tag
* Soundcloud
* MusicPromotion
* N3wlord
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Richmond
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


N3wlord is the Next-Gen Rapper Gaining Fame in SoundCloud

N3wlord is offering good energy and amazing lyrics through his hip hop lyrics. Anyone can log on to soundcloud and listen to this young rapper to enjoy the beats.
 
 
N3wlord
N3wlord
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Soundcloud
* MusicPromotion
* N3wlord

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Richmond - Virginia - US

RICHMOND, Va. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Not everybody who aspires to be a rapper gets the possibility to make it huge. Hip hop may well be a common genre, however with new styles evolving – more individuals are becoming inquisitive about it. Currently, N3wlord is rocking the hip hop music scene. This rapper is making fans in soundcloud with his out-of-the-world rapping. As a rapper, he has many accomplishments and has created most of the effective hip hop albums and tracks. There's no rapper like that of N3wlord in Soundcloud. He ensures to make his presence felt with his outstanding rapping.

N3wlord can't be referred to as a newcomer any longer because of the wonderful quality of music he is producing. This wonderful hip hop artist is thought to include some fantastic sounds in his albums that vary from thick bass to instrumental sounds. One can hear – Bittersweet, No.Va, Gone Say, GOD, Get like Me, The Past, Jordan, No Way, Thugs Anthem, Author, His Interlude as they are rocking the soundcloud music scenario amongst many other tracks.

The rising rapper, N3wlord is gaining huge popularity in soundcloud for his wonderful tracks. The young musician is hooked to rapping and it is understood via his tracks. His music is motivating many different rappers to take up hip hop genre. N3wlord has received immense success via his albums and gaining fans in soundcloud. His music is pleasant to the eras and not like other hip hop tracks!

The rapper is born and Richmond State, USA. His music incorporates a catchy hook and uptight guitar tunes with a significant bass line. The hip hop artist, N3wlord is proficient and it is understood through his music. There are many individuals already following the rapper and a lot more are connecting with his profile on a daily basis. So, if you want to enjoy some impressive rap and hip hop tracks, immediately head over to soundcloud.

For more songs of N3wlord visit the link given below:

https://soundcloud.com/3wlord
End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 04, 2017
Music Promotion News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share