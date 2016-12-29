Come Celebrate Russian Christmas with HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings

Christmas isn't over yet! Russian Christmas is celebrated worldwide on the 7th of January and to make it special for our Russian guests, HMH – Hospitality

-- Christmas isn't over yet! Russian Christmas is celebrated worldwide on the 7of January and to make it special for our Russian guests, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings has unveiled a superb offer on its website.This offer entitles bookers to a 10 per cent discount when they book a three nights stay or more.Due to the high enquiries by our guests, this exciting promotion was extended to anyone booking through the website at any of the group's properties in the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi, and Sudan.• 10% off on our Best Available Rate• Minimum stay of 3 nights required• Offer Valid during Weekend days upon Availability• For more information central.reservations@hmh.emailThe hotels offering this promotion include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Corp Amman Hotel, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel and EWA Khartoum Hotel & Apartments.Chris Bradley, Head of Sales, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, stated, "It is the holiday season in the CIS countries with school winter holidays until the 10of January, 2017. At this time of the year a lot of families and couples from the Russian region travel to popular destinations in the region to enjoy the sunny weather and celebrate Russian Christmas. Since CIS is one of our significant markets, our 'Stay 3 Nights & Save 10%' offer has been thoughtfully conceived to reward guests who make direct bookings through our brand website".To book the 'promotionvisitFounded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include The Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.