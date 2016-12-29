Automotive Fuel Injection System Market, Insight, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2022

P&S Market Research2

The global automotive fuel injection system market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-fuel-injection-system-market) was valued at $59,588.3 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2016 - 2022. The increasing need for fuel efficient vehicles and stringent emission control norms are expected to drive the demand for automotive fuel injection system over the forecast period. Serious issues related to environmental pollution has cropped up mainly because of industrial emission and automotive emission; mainly carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide emitted by vehicles. Extraction and use of conventional fuels such as petroleum products is increasing. Hence, there is an increasing demand for vehicles with better fuel efficiency and lower emission. In many countries, governments have imposed stringent emission control norms to reduce the greenhouse gases emission from the vehicles. In 2011, global CO2 emission stood at 31.6 gigatons, with 23% of these emissions coming from all transport sectors. According to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy regulations, all vehicles plying in the U.S. need to have average fuel efficiency of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. As per the European government CO2 emission regulation, the total CO2 emission from new passenger cars should be decreased from 130 gram (g) per kilometer (Km) travel in 2013 to 95g per Km travel by 2020. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive fuel injection system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corporation, Johnson Electric, and SHW AG.