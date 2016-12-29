News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ecosmob Announced To Offer IP PBX Solution in FreeSWITCH
A custom IP PBX solution development services is offered by the Ecosmob Technologies as per the latest announcement made. The stated solution will be developed in FreeSWITCH.
The IP PBX solution is widely used by the enterprises and VoIP service providers, but it can also be used by the SMBs and other organizations to leverage benefits offered by the VoIP technology and IP PBX solution. The IP PBX solution can have a wide array of features including:
• Call routing
• Call forwarding
• Automated call attendant
• Interactive Voice Response System
• Blind call transfer
• Simple call forwarding
• Call forwarding while busy
• Call forwarding with no answer
• Call snooping
• Call parking
• Call queuing
• Call waiting
• Music on Hold
• Caller ID blocking
• Conference bridging
• Do Not Disturb
• Ring group
• Interactive Directory Listing
• Music on Transfer
• Privacy Manager
• Remote Call Pickup
• Call Details Report
• And more
This is the list of a few features, the IP PBX solution can have many more features. The company or organization which would like to use the IP PBX solution can select the list of features it would like to have to support its current and future communication requirements.
The spokesperson of the company further shared that they will offer single tenant and multi tenant IP PBX solution development services. The single tenant IP PBX solution can be used by the organization itself to take benefit of the IP PBX features. While the multi-tenant IP PBX solution can be used to offer IP PBX services or VoIP phone services to the tenants aka customers.
The offered IP PBX solutions (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
To make it easy to use and manage the IP PBX solution will have a user friendly GUI based user panel. Thus, the administrator of the IP PBX solution can make all changes using this GUI based system. This will make management and maintenance of the system easier.
The spokesperson of the company has advised people to visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Contact
FreeSWITCH service provider company
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse