Ecosmob Announced To Offer IP PBX Solution in FreeSWITCH

A custom IP PBX solution development services is offered by the Ecosmob Technologies as per the latest announcement made. The stated solution will be developed in FreeSWITCH.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is a leading IT company from India which is well known for its client centric approach and contribution in the VoIP industry. The company has been offering custom VoIP solutions for more than 9 years in different VoIP technologies. The recent announcement made by the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technology is about their offering of custom development services for IP PBX Solutions. The company will be developing this solution in FreeSWITCH technology. This solution can be used by any industry vertical to take benefit of VoIP telephony solution.

The IP PBX solution is widely used by the enterprises and VoIP service providers, but it can also be used by the SMBs and other organizations to leverage benefits offered by the VoIP technology and IP PBX solution. The IP PBX solution can have a wide array of features including:

• Call routing
• Call forwarding
• Automated call attendant
• Interactive Voice Response System
• Blind call transfer
• Simple call forwarding
• Call forwarding while busy
• Call forwarding with no answer
• Call snooping
• Call parking
• Call queuing
• Call waiting
• Music on Hold
• Caller ID blocking
• Conference bridging
• Do Not Disturb
• Ring group
• Interactive Directory Listing
• Music on Transfer
• Privacy Manager
• Remote Call Pickup
• Call Details Report
• And more

This is the list of a few features, the IP PBX solution can have many more features. The company or organization which would like to use the IP PBX solution can select the list of features it would like to have to support its current and future communication requirements.

The spokesperson of the company further shared that they will offer single tenant and multi tenant IP PBX solution development services. The single tenant IP PBX solution can be used by the organization itself to take benefit of the IP PBX features. While the multi-tenant IP PBX solution can be used to offer IP PBX services or VoIP phone services to the tenants aka customers.

The offered IP PBX solutions (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/freeswitchipp...) will be developed using FreeSWITCH. The spokesperson of the company shared that FreeSWITCH can handle more concurrent calls as well as it has better performance compared to its counterparts. Thus, the offered IP PBX solution will be developed using FreeSWITCH technology.

To make it easy to use and manage the IP PBX solution will have a user friendly GUI based user panel. Thus, the administrator of the IP PBX solution can make all changes using this GUI based system. This will make management and maintenance of the system easier.

The spokesperson of the company has advised people to visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/freeswitchippbxto get more details of the offered solution and development services.

Contact
FreeSWITCH service provider company
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSWITCH service provider company
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:IP PBX Software, IP PBX Features, Ip Pbx Solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
