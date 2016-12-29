Laparotomy Sponges Global Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the Forecast Period 2016 – 2020

laparotomy sponges market

Rising advancements in technology to execute abdominal laparotomy techniques will drive the development prospects for the until the end of the year 2020. These technological advancements will allow both the healthcare providers and players to address healthcare challenges like sterilization. All such factors along with the precise analysis are present in a newly added research report titled as "Global Laparotomy sponges Market 2016-2020" to the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH).The entire market of laparotomy sponges is divided into following segments based on the geographical regions such as Americas, EMEA and APAC.As per the first section of the report, an in-depth overview of laparotomy sponge is provided. A laparotomy sponge is an extremely absorbent and tightly-woven cotton pad with radiopaque tapes or a visible X-ray string on the sides. Laparotomy sponges pad are used in surgical procedures on the abdomen. There are two types of laparotomy sponges; (1) Sterile and (2) Non-sterile. The sponge is positioned under the edge of an incision to care for soft tissues and uncovered organs during the surgery and this can make it easier for the surgeon to see. Laparotomy sponge's typical designs include absorbent cotton, usually washed to make sure it can soak up fluids and it absorbs exudates and blood from the incised area at the target site. There has been a surge in life-threatening circumstances like infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders across the globe that have commanded to a soaring necessity for medication and often surgeries, both type normal and critical.In addition, the market analysis also displays that products like sterile laparotomy sponge confirm enhanced safety from infective agents. Recently, Stryker Corporation, a leader in the global orthopedic medical technology market, introduced the SurgiCount sponge system which can help to avoid the retainment of surgical sponges in the human body.The report research recognizes the top vendors of laparotomy sponges market as per the vendors compete against each other based on factors like capital support for the product to technology up-gradation, aggressive pricing and distribution partnerships. Important vendors in this market are- Derma Sciences, Owens & Minor, Medline and Medtronic. Other prominent vendors in this market include Across Medical Disposables, Actimed, A Plus International, AllCare, B. Braun Melsungen, ClearCount Medical Solutions, Cremer, Cardinal Health, DUKAL, Frank Healthcare, Guangda textile, Henan Godsen Medical Devices, Jiangsu Yongtai Datang Medical Material, Medicaux Healthcare, Ningbo Evergrand Healthcare, Premier Enterprises, RF Surgical Systems, SurgicCount Medical, Suzhou Sunmed, VWR, V&Q Manufacturing and Wuhan Jianeryou Health Products.The new report of MRH covers the current outline and the growth prospects of the international market of laparotomy sponges for the forecast period of 2016-2020 with growing at a CAGR of 7.94%. This report also considers the profits made from the trades of various laparotomy sponges to important end-users like ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals.