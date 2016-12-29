 
Expand ERP Sets New Landmark in Indigenous Indian ERPs with Mobile App

The new feature of Expand ERP was unveiled by Mr. Bansal and his team some time back. The app is already available on Google Play and an iOS version is under consideration.
 
 
CALCUTTA, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With the need for mobile access with almost full functionality of desktop client ERPs being felt in the Indian business scenario by owners, Vineet Bansal, CEO of Expand ERP has taken the initiative and created a mobile app for his ERP that lets managers and decision makers have the convenience of having all the functionality of their ERP at their fingertips, literally. In the process, Expand has created a landmark in the development of indigenous Indian ERPs that suit the needs of businesses in the country with perfection.

With this development, Indian ERPs stand head to head with their counterparts in any region of the world.

"Mobility and accessibility hold the key in this business scenario," says Mr. Bansal, "and we thought that it was high time that we had apps for Indian ERPs too. We took the plunge and are glad to come up with a result that will be of much use to the Indian business community."

The app is packed with features and adds to the functionality of Expand ERP to a large extent. One literally takes one's ERP with him wherever he goes with his smartphones. Packed with features, the move has already been welcomed with open arms by the Indian businesses.

The app lets decision makers have all the required information needed to make crucial decisions pertaining to their business anywhere, anytime. The real-time updates of the ERP remain the same and the workforce has all the required information all the time. The business analytics feature of the app is already the talking point of the Indian ERP segment.

Mr. Bansal explains that he wanted his product to be world class and is committed to adding to the rich set of features of Expand ERP as and when necessary. And if it is required that they explore uncharted territory in the process the Expand ERP is not in any way reluctant to do so.

"Yes, we faced problems while developing the app. In fact, lots of them," continues Mr. Bansal, "but our commitment to delivering the latest and the best to our customers weighed above all."

And what is life and business without challenges? And Expand ERP has managed to surmount all of them till yet.

About ExpandERP

We are the leading provider of cloud erp in india. Our solutions stay with you both on-premise as well as on the cloud.

Contact Details

Kolkata

Jindal Tower,Block – B,
2nd Floor, Room no – 206, 21/1A/3 Darga Road,
(Near Don Bosco School, Park Circus)
Kolkata – 700017

Bangalore

686, 6th A Cross,
3rd Block, Koramangala,
Bangalore – 34

Website : http://www.expanderp.com

Vineet Bansal
+91 - 9007026542
info@edominer.com
