Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza – Find Space for Shops

NOIDA, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza provides an ideal complex for celebrating all your life's occasions in this wonderful shopping mall. Here, you can enjoy the shopping with celebrate the occasion and moreover, attend the business meetings also. Amazing architectural accents and in-house lighting make it the stunning and elegant space for all types of business owners. This commercial property leads to the urbanization of Delhi NCR that is the best destination for the coming generation. It is located in Noida Extension and very well connected to the Noida and Greater Noida. It is spread over an area of over 26,000 sq. ft. and out of it around 60% is booked for gardens, fountains and flowers make it green building and clean surrounding.

Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza is a new edge commercial solution where you get fashionable and trendy things at reasonable costs. This space includes bank spaces, office spaces, multiplex, institutes and many more. It is surrounded by 2.5 lac residential audiences through which you can target lots of people and make it your customers. It is an ideal property for startup and established business, so easy to develop your business with a wonderful investment.

Galaxy Blue Sapphire includes varieties of retail shops and hypermarket and moreover, a perfect club house where you can host any kind of social events or corporate parties. The best thing about this project is available of 12-screen multiplex, to be launched for the first time in this city. There is a separate section for kids where kids can enjoy all the time by playing and making friends. This plaza is fully loaded with modern features that offers the best solution for the buyers and investors who are eager to invest in commercial projects. You can explore this commercial project that can provide you the best return on investment.

For more details: http://www.galaxygroup.org.in/galaxy-blue-sapphire/

Source:Neobrix
Disclaimer
