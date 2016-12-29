 
Global Anemia Drugs Market (Iron Deficiency, Sickle Cell, CKD, Aplastic Anemia): (2016-2021)

The market is segmented on the basis of four types of anemia i.e. iron deficiency anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease related Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia and Aplastic Anemia.
 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Anemia Drugs Market (Iron Deficiency, Sickle Cell, CKD, Aplastic): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021),  Global Anemia Drugs Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~9.05% during 2016 – 2021, driven by the rising number of patients suffering from anemia. Given the high purchasing power of the population, and rising government efforts on the back of growing cases of anemia has resulted in the escalation of patients undergoing anemia drug.

Number of people suffering from iron deficiency anemia is the highest, and is highly prominent in women and children in under-developed and developing countries, while the market for CKD anemia is a growing segment, while drugs in rare anemia such as sickle cell anemia and aplastic anemia are still in the pipeline stage.

Among the types of anemia, drug market in CKD Anemia is witnessing tremendous growth on account of the high adoption of erythropoietin. In the forecast period, new biosimilars such as Hypoxia-inducible factors is expected to further propel the market due to the reduced cost, high effectiveness and fewer complications in comparison to Erythropoetin.

Among the regions, North America holds the major market due to a robust healthcare infrastructure combined with growing research and development in anemia drug along with improved diagnosis among the patients within the region.

The report "Global Anemia Drugs Market (Iron Deficiency, Sickle Cell, CKD, Aplastic): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)'' has analysed the potential of Global Anemia Drugs Market and provides statistics and information on market size, drug pipeline analysis and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global anemia drugs market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

For more Information:

http://azothanalytics.com/report/healthcare-pharma/global...

Subhodeep Sen

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  CS - 55, Third Floor, Ansal Plaza,

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P., India

Mobile: +91-9873426288

Tel: +91-120- 4298235

Mail ID - info@azothanalytics.com

Subhodeep Sen
+91-9873426288
info@azothanalytics.com
