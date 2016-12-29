News By Tag
Life Glow Products Giving Away Biotin 5000mcg Veggie Caps
Life Glow Products is beginning the New Year with a Biotin giveaway program through Amazon.com. The giveaway is open to anyone 18 yrs. or older with an Amazon.com account. The giveaway ends Tuesday next week at midnight, PST.
"We sponsored a giveaway last year and it was such a huge success that we figured it was something that resonates with our potential customers," said a company spokesman. "We know that once people use our products, they come back for more because of the high quality standards that we provide. We also produce a Life Glow Turmeric Supplement and a Life Glow Probiotic Supplement which we may do giveaways for in the future. All of our products are currently listed and sold on Amazon.com so we chose them as the trusted agent to administer the giveaway."
According to Life Glow Products, Biotin can be consumed for the following reasons:
• Healthy Immunity
• Promotes Cellular Energy Production
• Supports Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails
• Aids in Amino Acid Metabolism
All of the Life Glow Products are pharmaceutical-
Those who want to win a free bottle of Life Glow Biotin are encouraged to join now before the contest ends on January 10, 2017 at 11:59 PM, PST. Anyone over 18 years of age, residing in the U.S., and has an Amazon.com account are welcome to participate.
Interested persons can visit https://giveaway.amazon.com/
About Life Glow Supplements
Life Glow is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
