Life Glow Products Giving Away Biotin 5000mcg Veggie Caps

Life Glow Products is beginning the New Year with a Biotin giveaway program through Amazon.com. The giveaway is open to anyone 18 yrs. or older with an Amazon.com account. The giveaway ends Tuesday next week at midnight, PST.
 
 
Life Glow Products is giving away this 5000mcg bottle of Biotin for healthy hair
Life Glow Products is giving away this 5000mcg bottle of Biotin for healthy hair
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- To begin the New Year on a positive note, Life Glow Products is giving away 30 bottles of its Biotin 5000mcg Vegetarian Safe 60 Capsule supplement. The giveaway is being administered and fulfilled by Amazon.com for proper oversight. People wishing to participate will be asked to visit YouTube.com and watch a short 50-second video to qualify for the giveaway.

"We sponsored a giveaway last year and it was such a huge success that we figured it was something that resonates with our potential customers," said a company spokesman. "We know that once people use our products, they come back for more because of the high quality standards that we provide. We also produce a Life Glow Turmeric Supplement and a Life Glow Probiotic Supplement which we may do giveaways for in the future. All of our products are currently listed and sold on Amazon.com so we chose them as the trusted agent to administer the giveaway."

According to Life Glow Products, Biotin can be consumed for the following reasons:

• Healthy Immunity

• Promotes Cellular Energy Production

• Supports Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails

• Aids in Amino Acid Metabolism

All of the Life Glow Products are pharmaceutical-grade and vegetarian-safe. The capsules are derived from vegetable cellulose so no animal products are used in the ingredients. The bottles also boast a double safety seal for peace of mind when consuming them. The recommended dosage is one capsule per day with a meal.

Those who want to win a free bottle of Life Glow Biotin are encouraged to join now before the contest ends on January 10, 2017 at 11:59 PM, PST. Anyone over 18 years of age, residing in the U.S., and has an Amazon.com account are welcome to participate.

Interested persons can visit https://giveaway.amazon.com/p/530a0c41b3ca3335 for details and to enter. Prizes will be awarded and fulfilled by Amazon.com to assure all winning persons receive them.

About Life Glow Supplements

Life Glow is a trusted retailer of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade supplements. Its products are available on Amazon.com where consumers can do a search for Life Glow Biotin, Life Glow Probiotics, or Life Glow Turmeric.

