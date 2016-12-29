 
Anil Ambani Led RCOM Releases New Offer Priced at Rs149

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Communication, owned by Anil Ambani, launched an affordable plan coupled with multiple benefits for better customer experience. The telco giant is offering unlimited calls with 300MB data, targeting customers using 2G data. Customers connected with RCOM will be able to enjoy unlimited calling, including STD calls for a month to any phone and network in India. And all this will cost just Rs.149! Also, this pack can be activated easily irrespective of the type of feature phone or smart phone used.

In concern with the launch, a company statement was rolled out where Co-CEO of RCOM Gurdeep Singh expressed, "Our new pioneering yet simple Unlimited Plan has the potential to trigger a paradigm shift in the way Indians recharge their mobile phones, creating a significant shift in the telecom market-as it moves away from the Rs 'Unit Rate' charging regime to a 'Single Recharge and Unlimited Usage' regime.

"The new unlimited plan is set to change the dynamics of mobile recharges in India, as customers move away from traditional revenue per minute tariff model to a service subscription model based on ARPU," he added.

Currently Reliance Communications has rolled out this attractive plan in 17 RCOM circles. However, the same will not be available in five eastern markets, namely West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Northeast due to unavailability of RCOM's 2G airwaves in those circles. The telco giant has made the plan available across 2G, 3G and 4G technology platforms with the vision to incentivise 2G, 3G and 4G phone owners to migrate to RCOM.

Gurdeep Singh also said, "There are hundreds of millions of older 2G handset-owners in India, and RCOM is positioning the new bucket plan of unlimited voice calls with 300 MB of data to get them hooked to data".

Reference link: http://www.hindustantimes.com/topic/RCom
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
