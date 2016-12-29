News By Tag
Anil Ambani Led RCOM Releases New Offer Priced at Rs149
In concern with the launch, a company statement was rolled out where Co-CEO of RCOM Gurdeep Singh expressed, "Our new pioneering yet simple Unlimited Plan has the potential to trigger a paradigm shift in the way Indians recharge their mobile phones, creating a significant shift in the telecom market-as it moves away from the Rs 'Unit Rate' charging regime to a 'Single Recharge and Unlimited Usage' regime.
"The new unlimited plan is set to change the dynamics of mobile recharges in India, as customers move away from traditional revenue per minute tariff model to a service subscription model based on ARPU," he added.
Currently Reliance Communications has rolled out this attractive plan in 17 RCOM circles. However, the same will not be available in five eastern markets, namely West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Northeast due to unavailability of RCOM's 2G airwaves in those circles. The telco giant has made the plan available across 2G, 3G and 4G technology platforms with the vision to incentivise 2G, 3G and 4G phone owners to migrate to RCOM.
Gurdeep Singh also said, "There are hundreds of millions of older 2G handset-owners in India, and RCOM is positioning the new bucket plan of unlimited voice calls with 300 MB of data to get them hooked to data".
Reference link: http://www.hindustantimes.com/
