News By Tag
* Dubai
* Iam
* Pki
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Versasec and GRC3D Announce Partnership
Versasec Announces Strategic Partnership with Information Security Consultancy GRC3D in Dubai
Versasec is the creator of the vSEC:CMS smart card management system. vSEC:CMS provides the software tools that make it simple to administer and manage identity access management smart cards securely and conveniently. The Versasec product suite consists of products that meet the requirements of organizations of all sizes for managing smart cards.
GRC3D delivers high quality professional services that enable all types of businesses to operate in a protected and secure environment, thus maximizing their ability to achieve their business objectives. The consultancy provides practical and functional consulting that addresses customers' requirements, and specializes in managing complex multi-tier security programs, security assessments that may include remediation, and certification support.
"Partnering with a quality information security consultancy was a top priority for us as we expand Versasec's reach in the Middle East and Africa," said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. "GRC3D brings a wealth of expertise in working with Versasec solutions, as well as important customer relationships and a keen understanding of the region and its industries -- all of which are critical in providing the right multi-factor security solutions for our joint customers."
"GRC3D is looking for strategic partners to enable an end-to-end IAM solution for our customers in the Middle East and Africa," said Mohamed Fagiri, Managing Director of GRC3D. "With Versasec's value pricing, ease of installation and invaluable smartcard management services as part of our client offerings, we're able to more easily ensure our customers have among the finest security offerings available, no matter how large or small they are."
About GRC3D
GRC3D's services include facilitating the implementation and improvement of a company's:
* Information security governance posture through alignment with business objectives
* Identity and access management capability
* IT security governance maturity
* IT compliance and regulatory obligations
* Cloud security
GRC3D provides practical and functional consulting that addresses customers' requirements which is achieved by following a holistic approach where all components in the organization are factored into the GRC3D methodology that incorporate technology, people and process. Visit them on the web at http://www.grc3d.com/
About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.
Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Menlo Park, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive reseller network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
Contact
Versasec
***@rainierco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse