Anahata Launches New Website Offering Advanced New Software Solutions
Anahata, an Australian privately owned software development company, has launched its new website.
This newly redesigned website of Anahata is allowing customers to access their detailed service information in separate pages. The company is offering various new software solutions, the detailed overview of which is located in the new section under the service section tab of the website. Such intricate segregation offers quick and easy access to information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's advanced software solutions.
The online visitors of Anahata will now experience an easy way to navigate all the services in a simple manner. They have added five new service pages to explain the different software solutions that they have included in their service. Also the visitors, can now read the whole process of software development in the section of Agile Development present on the new website.
On the Anahata website, visitors can also stay informed with the latest news of the company, and the whole software development industry. The blog features the latest announcements and product inventions.
Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.
Visit the new website of Anahata and why not give us your feedback on the new website by posting a comment on our Facebook page.
About The Company:
Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd (http://www.anahata.net.au/
Pablo Rodriguez
