 
News By Tag
* Software Development Company
* Business Systems Support
* Java Web Start
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Western Australia
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Anahata Launches New Website Offering Advanced New Software Solutions

Anahata, an Australian privately owned software development company, has launched its new website.
 
 
Anahata
Anahata
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software Development Company
Business Systems Support
Java Web Start

Industry:
Software

Location:
Melbourne - Western Australia - Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Anahata, an Australian privately owned software development company, has launched its new website. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout.

This newly redesigned website of Anahata is allowing customers to access their detailed service information in separate pages. The company is offering various new software solutions, the detailed overview of which is located in the new section under the service section tab of the website. Such intricate segregation offers quick and easy access to information and features that offers a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's advanced software solutions.

The online visitors of Anahata will now experience an easy way to navigate all the services in a simple manner. They have added five new service pages to explain the different software solutions that they have included in their service. Also the visitors, can now read the whole process of software development in the section of Agile Development present on the new website.

On the Anahata website, visitors can also stay informed with the latest news of the company, and the whole software development industry. The blog features the latest announcements and product inventions.

Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

Visit the new website of Anahata and why not give us your feedback on the new website by posting a comment on our Facebook page.

About The Company:

Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd (http://www.anahata.net.au/) is an Australian privately owned software development company with presence in Perth and Melbourne and specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications. The company was founded in Western Australia in 2010 by Pablo Rodriguez Pina. The company is Oracle Java Specialized Gold Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle Technology, such as Java, Java Enterprise Edition, MySQL or Oracle Database.

Contact
Pablo Rodriguez
***@anahata.net.au
End
Source:Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd
Email:***@anahata.net.au
Tags:Software Development Company, Business Systems Support, Java Web Start
Industry:Software
Location:Melbourne - Western Australia - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share