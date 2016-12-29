 
Star Queen Art Has Released a New Adventure Fairy Tale

Advertisement for a new book, art, magic courses and a blog directed with the intention of encouraging art, to celebrate individuality and build strength and confidence.
 
 
LONDON - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Luna Vanx and Princess Froglet are a little girl and a little dog. They are also adventurers, creators of all things artistic, writers and occasional evil witch slayers. Together they are.... STAR QUEEN ART!!! They are inspired by faery stories, pop culture, religion, animals, nature and anything else they encounter on their exciting journeys. Get involved, be inspired, by joining them here:

http://society6.com/starqueenart
http://www.queenvanx.com

Luna Vanx's very first book has just been released. Celebrate your individuality and build your strength and confidence by reading this modern day classic:

Sad little Neeta and her dog go on a huge adventure. Along the way they discover their abilities, whilst acknowledging their disabilities, through their encounters with lots of different, interesting, strange and magical creatures, but will they triumph against the evil witch queen and who exactly is the evil witch queen?!

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/LunaVanx

