News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Star Queen Art Has Released a New Adventure Fairy Tale
Advertisement for a new book, art, magic courses and a blog directed with the intention of encouraging art, to celebrate individuality and build strength and confidence.
http://society6.com/
http://www.queenvanx.com
Luna Vanx's very first book has just been released. Celebrate your individuality and build your strength and confidence by reading this modern day classic:
Sad little Neeta and her dog go on a huge adventure. Along the way they discover their abilities, whilst acknowledging their disabilities, through their encounters with lots of different, interesting, strange and magical creatures, but will they triumph against the evil witch queen and who exactly is the evil witch queen?!
http://www.lulu.com/
Media Contact:
Luna Vanx
Star Queen Art
07733054536
queenvanx@yahoo.com
http://www.queenvanx.com
Contact
Luna Vanx
07733054536
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse