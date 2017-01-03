News By Tag
Douglas Paul, Partner, Hogan Lovells to Speak at TKG's The Securities Enforcement and Litigation
About Douglas Paul
Douglas B. Paul represents companies, boards of directors, associated committees, and individuals facing potential civil and criminal liability in allegations of fraud, including securities fraud, healthcare fraud, and corruption. He advocates for clients in enforcement-
He works closely with companies in developing, implementing, and improving ethics and compliance policies and procedures. Much of his work focuses on issues such as accounting and disclosure fraud, insider trading, foreign corruption, healthcare fraud, market manipulation, and breach of fiduciary duty. Douglas represents corporate clients in internal investigations and provides guidance on corporate governance.
Douglas' career has spanned government service and private practice, giving him insight into the varied challenges facing the clients he now represents. As a Branch Chief in the SEC's Division of Enforcement, Douglas exercised direct supervisory authority over the SEC's investigation into Enron Corp., a far-reaching and complex accounting fraud case.
Event Synopsis:
In 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continued an aggressive civil enforcement action to maintain a fair, orderly and efficient market. Earlier this year, the SEC has entered into a $52.7 million settlement with Apollo Global Management LLC to resolve charges when its four private equity fund advisers misled investors about fees and loan agreement. These recent activities suggest that SEC has a long-term intent to focus on financial reporting and disclosure cases.
As the federal government's principal investigative agency, and given the events of the past decade including the Madoff fraud and investment scandal, the SEC is expected to be more aggressive and proactive in 2017. Whether the SEC enforce an informal inquiry or a formal investigation, it has to be taken seriously. The manner of every corporation's initial response is just as important as mitigating potential pitfalls of noncompliance and hefty fines.
In this light, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will outline the recent Enforcement and Litigation Trends and Developments in 2016 and will take a sneak peek to what lies ahead in 2017 and the actions that companies and management can take to minimize the potential risks and common pitfalls and how to confront them head on.
Key topics:
§ Developments and Trends in Securities Litigation
§ Securities Filing and Settlement Trends in 2016
§ Recent Significant Securities Case Decisions
§ Recent SEC Enforcement Actions
§ Discussion on Significant Issues for Financial Statement Disclosures
§ Results of Recent Litigations and Current Issues Arising from SEC Administrative Proceedings
§ Recent SEC Enforcement Efforts with Case Citations
§ Key Techniques to Identify Fraudulent Schemes
§ Best Practices in Developing an Effective Compliance Program
