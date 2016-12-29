 
TUV Rheinland Becomes Sole Provider of HKTDC Certification and Compliance Verification

TSUEN WAN, Hong Kong - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- TUV Rheinland has announced that it has partnered with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to be the sole provider of certification verification service and compliance verification throughout the Greater China region over the next three years.

To connect the 1.6 million registered buyers, 750,000 exhibition buyers and 5 million product magazine reader buyers of hktdc.com, the HKTDC encourages and requires suppliers to undergo company certification and compliance verification. The certification of and information provided by third-party organisations highlight the strength and trustworthiness of suppliers, increasing buyer confidence. TUV Rheinland can verify suppliers' certifications, inspect their factories' compliance in four areas (quality, environmental protection, social responsibility and supply chain security) and provide independent reports that highlight information important to buyers making online purchases, further emphasising suppliers' trustworthiness.

TUV Rheinland was the first testing, inspection and certification organisation in the industry to become involved in e-commerce. Its e-commerce service team has more than 100 professional auditors covering over 30 provincial municipalities and cites. The team provides businesses with swift, professional and authoritative service. Thanks to the TUV Rheinland Group's accumulated technical expertise and brand reputation in product testing/certification and supplier reviews, it has become the designated third-party service provider for clients such as Alibaba, Ant Financial, Tencent-Wechat, CTrip, JD.com, Amazon, Global Market and DHgate.com. In addition to providing third-party services to more than 100,000 small and medium enterprises, with the HKTDC's support TUV Rheinland will be able to expand its e-commerce portfolio even further.

HKTDC Supplier Service (http://www.hktdc.com/emp-static-web/buyer_supplier/EN/sup...)
Source:
***@tuv.com
