Rapidly Growing Pre-Filled Syringes Industry Summit to Showcase New PFS Innovations from Leading Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Experts

-- Aimed at capturing the latest developments in PFS technology, regulation and patient centric drug delivery, SMi Group's biggest Pre-Filled Syringes show to date will gather an audience of over 100 senior PFS experts and big pharma when it returns to Central London on 18& 19Jan.1.The opening keynote address from industry expert Vikas Jaitley, will offer clarity on PFS regulations through illustrated examples and guidance on combination products, registration dossiers and usability studies.2.This joint presentation by Alexander Jung, Senior Manager for Technology, Innovation, Drug Delivery & Devices; and Christian Dechant, Primary Packaging Director, will spotlight on new technologies, materials and safety features enabling attendees to create a competitive edge through insight into PFS product development.3.Critical updates on product requirements and self-administration systems to overcome challenges in PFS product development will be given by Christa Jansen-Otto, Director Global Product Management Prefilled Systems & Delivery. The industry perspective will explore current trends and address demanding drug components such as sensitivity, viscosity and volume.4.What are the main causes of infusion pain and how can these be mitigated? What patient factors may influence adherence? How many options are there in device design for this emerging dose form? Device Development Manager, David Blackey, will address this and more as he explores the implications on injection time and patient factors.5.The keynote address by Novartis HFE expert, Nick Stones, will discuss crucial regulatory changes and provide a detailed update on new and revised HFE guidelines. Following on from this, Richard Featherstone, Managing Director of Medical Device Usability, will present key findings on injectable devices through a recent study amongst 136 patients.Further information is available at www.pre-filled- syringes.com A series of interviews with key speakers and a preliminary list of attendees is also available to read in the event website's download centre For all media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 20179th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th JanCopthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK--- END –Datwyler, Früh Verpackungstechnik Ag, Medical Device Usability, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Owen Mumford, Mikron Automation, Nemera, Nipro Pharmapackaging, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Worrell, Zeon, Zwick Testing Machines LtdPre-Filled Syringes East Coast26TH & 27TH APRIL 2017 | The Colonnade, Boston, MA, USAPre-Filled Syringes West Coast5TH & 6TH JUNE 2017 | Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, California, USASMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. Visit http://www.smi- online.co.uk