Rapidly Growing Pre-Filled Syringes Industry Summit to Showcase New PFS Innovations from Leading Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Experts
SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2017 set to take place in two weeks for its 9th annual show in Central London
FIVE NOTABLE HIGHLIGHTS AT PRE-FILLED SYRINGES EUROPE INCLUDE:
1. A regulatory update on PFS from the MHRA: The opening keynote address from industry expert Vikas Jaitley, will offer clarity on PFS regulations through illustrated examples and guidance on combination products, registration dossiers and usability studies.
2. Accelerating PFS development with Boehringer Ingelheim: This joint presentation by Alexander Jung, Senior Manager for Technology, Innovation, Drug Delivery & Devices; and Christian Dechant, Primary Packaging Director, will spotlight on new technologies, materials and safety features enabling attendees to create a competitive edge through insight into PFS product development.
3. Selecting the right components with West Pharmaceutical Services for optimal PFS performance:
4. GSK answer questions on increasing dose volume: What are the main causes of infusion pain and how can these be mitigated? What patient factors may influence adherence? How many options are there in device design for this emerging dose form? Device Development Manager, David Blackey, will address this and more as he explores the implications on injection time and patient factors.
5. A dedicated spotlight on human factors: The keynote address by Novartis HFE expert, Nick Stones, will discuss crucial regulatory changes and provide a detailed update on new and revised HFE guidelines. Following on from this, Richard Featherstone, Managing Director of Medical Device Usability, will present key findings on injectable devices through a recent study amongst 136 patients.
A series of interviews with key speakers and a preliminary list of attendees is also available to read in the event website's download centre.
Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2017
9th Annual Conference: 18th & 19th Jan
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK
Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2017 is Sponsored by:
Datwyler, Früh Verpackungstechnik Ag, Medical Device Usability, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Owen Mumford, Mikron Automation, Nemera, Nipro Pharmapackaging, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Worrell, Zeon, Zwick Testing Machines Ltd
