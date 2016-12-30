Country(s)
Industry News
Donate to P.R.Y.D.E. and Enter to Win a Brand New 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Plus $15,000 for Taxes!
Feeling lucky? Tickets for the 2017 Win a Dream Corvette Raffle sponsored by P.R.Y.D.E. are now available. Don't miss out on your chance to win a new 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport plus P.R.Y.D.E. will pay $15,000 for taxes! Only 3,000 tickets are available!
Imagine winning a beautiful, brand new Admiral Blue 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Dream Car plus $15,000 for taxes. The odds of winning are great as only 3,000 tickets are available at $100 each and there a multiple chances to win! Runner up cash prizes of $750, $500 and $250 will also be awarded. Additionally, there are special Early Bird drawings with cash prizes of $750, $500 and $250. Enter now for more chances to win. The sooner you enter, the faster you can start winning. The best part of all is that your donation will help at-risk youth!
There are three easy ways to enter: (1) Online at www.winadreamcorvette.com ; (2) By calling 216-904-4733 or (3) By mailing in a completed entry form with payment payable to P.R.Y.D.E. to: 2017 Win a Dream Corvette, PO Box 34102, Parma, Ohio 44134. The Grand Prize Drawing will be held on August 19, 2017 at 5:00 pm at the P.R.Y.D.E. Mentoring Academy located at 480 Northfield Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146. Winner does not need to be present.
The Grand Prize is a beautiful, brand new Admiral Blue 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Coupe plus P.R.Y.D.E. pays $15,000 for IRS withholding tax. This dream car features an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, LT1 6.2 liter V8 which produces 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, Grand Sport performance package including a Z06 style grill, front fender inserts, wider rear fenders, front splitter, molded rockers, wickerbill rear spoiler, removable carbon fiber top and equipped with the 1LT interior option. It's the most capable, quickest and powerful Grand Sport Corvette ever produced that propels from 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds!
Proceeds of the raffle, minus all expenses will benefit P.R.Y.D.E. (Partners Reaching Youth thru Developmental Education) a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. P.R.Y.D.E. was created to educate and empower underprivileged youth through music, sports, culinary, entertainment and mentoring programs. Your donation will help P.R.Y.D.E. provide mentoring services to at-risk youth. P.R.Y.D.E. identifies kids who are at risk of having a turbulent transition into adulthood and offers them a positive support system along with life options to help them avoid pitfalls that can derail their lives. The goal is to empower underprivileged at-risk youth to make positive changes. P.R.Y.D.E. provides them with a solid foundation which will allow them to develop their creative talents, improve their educational experience, strengthen their cognitive skills and become successful members of society.
Ernest Minor is the Executive Director and Board Chairman of Minor & Associates dba P.R.Y.D.E. He has a multifaceted background in business and entertainment with over twenty-seven years of experience. He started this 501(c)(3) charity in honor of his father, Earl Minor, who dedicated his life catering to at-risk youth as a minister, police officer and program director of one of the first PAL (Police Athletic League) Centers.
The 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport is being purchased from Pat O'Brien Chevrolet East located at 2810 Bishop Road in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.
To learn more about this exciting P.R.Y.D.E. 2017 Win a Dream Corvette Raffle, please visit www.winadreamcorvette.com or call 216-904-4733.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse