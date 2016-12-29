News By Tag
Couple Opens New Home Helpers Business in Orlando
Ramón Miceli and Desiree Rodriguez are bringing in-home care services to Waterford Lakes, Oviedo, Azalea Park, Union Park, UCF, Winter Park, Winter Springs and Lee Vista.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. In addition to their caregiver services, Home Helpers offers Direct Link, a proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, which includes a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. Home Helpers of East Orlando serves Central Florida, including Waterford Lakes, Oviedo, Azalea Park, Union Park, UCF, Winter Park, Winter Springs and Lee Vista.
Ramón and Desiree's cousins – Valentina Rodriguez and Ramon Anasagasti – own their own Home Helpers and their experience inspired Ramón and Desiree to give up their pharmaceutical careers to pursue their own Home Helpers franchise.
"My grandfather suffered a stroke 20 years ago and we hired a caregiver to help with his recovery, but we weren't happy with the caregiver's work and thought there had to be a better option. That was always in the back of mind and, when we saw how much Valentina and Ramon were enjoying their work with Home Helpers, we realized, if we opened our own Home Helpers, we could provide that better option to families in our area," Ramón said. "We hope that, by working with Home Helpers, people in our area can experience a better quality of life."
Home Helpers of East Orlando offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
The Home Helpers of East Orlando team specializes in care for seniors, those in need of recuperative assistance, new mothers and more. With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
"It's our goal to make sure that Home Helpers caregivers become an extension of your family and help you to live a more safe, comfortable and healthy life in your own home. We are always ready to help, provide personalized service and collaborate with you to develop the best care plan for your loved one," Desiree said. "We are a family company looking forward to caring for your family."
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call (407)350-8648, email RMiceli@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com or DRodriguez@HomeHelpersHomeCare.com, or visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Ramon Miceli
Desiree Rodriguez
(407)350-8648
rmiceli@homehelpershomecare.com
